BOSS Revolution Celebrates Ten Years Of Connecting Friends And Family Around The World Through Simple And Affordable Services

NEWARK, New Jersey, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) today announced the 10th anniversary celebration of its flagship BOSS Revolution international long-distance calling service. For ten years, BOSS Revolution's popular calling, money transfer and mobile top-up services have kept loved ones connected across borders and around the world.

To join the celebration, BOSS Revolution customers can enter the 'Play & Win BOSS Revolution Roulette' contest and become eligible to win prizes including ten $50 money transfers and ten Samsung phones with four weeks of free service. Customers can visit BOSS Revolution on Facebook for instructions on how to enter. Winners will be chosen at random and notified through private message on Facebook. No purchase is necessary to enter the contest and purchases will not affect entrants' odds of winning.

"Over the past 10 years, more than 19 million customers worldwide have used BOSS Revolution to make more than five billion international long distance-calls," said Emilio del Rio, Vice President of BOSS Revolution. "We want to thank our customers for trusting us to make them feel a little closer to their family members and loved ones back home."

To further strengthen the communities that have helped BOSS Revolution grow over the years, IDT will be donating $10,000 to non-profits, that like BOSS Revolution, strive to enhance the lives of immigrants across the US.

BOSS Revolution services are available at over 40,000 neighborhood retailers, through the BOSS Revolution Calling and BOSS Revolution Money apps (available for free on iTunes and Google Play) and through the BOSS Revolution website, www.bossrevolution.com. To join the celebration consumers can follow BOSS Revolution's social media pages on Facebook and Twitter.

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its flagship BOSS Revolution® and net2phone® brands. IDT's wholesale Carrier Services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.

