BOSS Revolution Customers Can Now Purchase Tropigas LP Canisters for Delivery in Guatemala

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of communications and payment services, today introduced a new service to help BOSS Revolution customers in the US support family and friends in Guatemala.

Through IDT's partnership with Tropigas de Guatemala, BOSS Revolution customers can now purchase 25, 35 and 100-pound canisters of high quality Tropigas LP from their local BOSS Revolution retailer for priority delivery in Guatemala.

"At any BOSS Revolution retailer in the United States, customers can order a Tropigas gas canister for delivery directly to their family or friends in Guatemala," said Emilio Del Rio, VP at BOSS Revolution. "Just choose the size of Tropigas LP tank and provide the name and phone number of the family member you want to receive the gas. BOSS Revolution and Tropigas will speedily deliver the canister across Guatemala."

Lic. Federico Godoy Mazariegos, General Director of Tropigas de Guatemala, commented, "We are extremely proud to launch this exciting new service through IDT's BOSS Revolution. With this partnership, our countrymen in the US can order gas directly for their families or friends anywhere in the Republic at no cost to the recipient. At Tropigas de Guatemala, we are committed to providing quality services to all our customers including our stringent health and safety measures."

Tropigas de Guatemala deliveries are available through any of the 35,000 BOSS Revolution retailers throughout the US. Pricing varies depending on exchange rates and gas prices. Visit your BOSS Revolution retailer for current pricing. All delivery costs and applicable taxes in Guatemala are included.

Mr. Del Rio added, "For many years, BOSS Revolution customers have entrusted us to affordably and reliably send cash to families and friends in Guatemala, to call them, or to top-up their mobile accounts with minutes, texts and data. Now we are introducing a new way to keep families close. You may not be able to sit around the table at a family dinner in Guatemala, but, together, we can provide your family with the fuel they need to cook many a delicious meal."

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its Boss Revolution®, net2phone® and National Retail Solutions® brands. IDT's wholesale carrier services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net .

