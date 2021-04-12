BOSS Revolution Introduces BOSS Wireless

NEWARK, N.J., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSS Revolution, the flagship consumer brand of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), announced today that it has re-launched its nationwide mobile phone service as BOSS Wireless. BOSS Wireless now runs on T-Mobile's extensive 5G and nationwide 4G LTE network for superior coverage and reliability.

All BOSS Wireless plans feature unlimited calling within the U.S., including Puerto Rico, and to 65 popular international destinations including Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Spain and the U.K. Calls to 75 other global destinations are discounted below BOSS Revolution's already low rates. Unlimited domestic and international texting is included.

BOSS Wireless customers can also make unlimited free app-to-app calls over Wi-Fi with the BOSS Revolution Calling app.

With plans starting at $10/month including taxes and fees, BOSS Revolution offers an affordable plan for every budget:

$10 /month plan - 100 MB of high-speed data

/month plan - 100 MB of high-speed data $20 /month plan - 1 GB of high-speed data

/month plan - 1 GB of high-speed data $30 /month plan - 5 GB of high-speed data

/month plan - 5 GB of high-speed data $40 /month plan - 15 GB of high-speed data

/month plan - 15 GB of high-speed data $50 /month plan - 50 GB of high-speed data

"BOSS Revolution has always provided tremendous value for those who talk to friends and family around the world," said Gabi Schecter, EVP of IDT Telecom. "Now, with BOSS Wireless, you can enjoy big savings on your mobile service while experiencing the reliability and speed of T-Mobile's network featuring the most extensive 5G service in the country."

The BOSS Wireless service and SIM chips are available at bosswireless.com and at select BOSS Revolution retail stores in the Northeastern U.S.

ABOUT IDT:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services. We make it easier for families to connect, support and share across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Revolution branded money transfer and international calling services make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions' (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone's unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration solutions across channels and devices. Our IDT Carrier Services and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications companies to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

SOURCE IDT Corporation

Related Links

http://www.idt.net

