Boss Revolution Launches New Video Series To Educate And Support Hispanic Immigrants

IDT again joins forces with LULAC to empower new Latinos in the U.S.

NEWARK, New Jersey, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a leading provider of prepaid communication and payment services through its BOSS Revolution brand, today announced the launch of a second informative video series prepared in collaboration with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) to assist recently arrived Hispanic immigrants in the United States.

The second BOSS Cares video initiative is intended to help newly arrived immigrants engage civically in their communities, to raise awareness of the many scams targeting immigrants and to offer recommendations on how to avoid scammers.

"We launched the BOSS Cares Video Series to address some of the most common scams that impact the Latino community. According to the Federal Trade Commission, Latinos are among the communities most victimized by scams and fraud and among the least likely to report the crime," said Jessica Poverene, IDT's Vice President of Marketing.

The videos cover the following topics:

The BOSS Cares video series is available on BOSS Revolution's social media platform on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The series features Walter Tejada, Community Activist and Member of LULAC, discussing the topics covered throughout the videos.

"It has been an incredible experience to be part of such an important project that is raising awareness about the civic participation of the Hispanic immigrant community. More than anything, I have seen that civic education is power when it comes to living and being successful in the United States," said Mr. Tejada.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its flagship BOSS Revolution® and net2phone® brands. IDT's wholesale Carrier Services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.

About BOSS Revolution:

BOSS Revolution's international calling, mobile top-up and money transfer services are available at over 40,000 neighborhood retailers, through the BOSS Revolution Calling and BOSS Revolution Money apps (available for free on the App Store and Google Play) and through the BOSS Revolution website, www.bossrevolution.com. To join the celebration consumers can follow BOSS Revolution's social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About LULAC:

The League of United Latin American Citizens is the largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the United States. LULAC advances the economic condition, educational attainment, political influence, housing, health and civil rights of Hispanic Americans through community-based programs operating at more than 1,000 LULAC councils nationwide. For more information, visit https://lulac.org/ .

SOURCE IDT Corporation

Related Links

https://www.idt.net

