BOSS Revolution Redesigns its Money App - Sending Money to Family and Friends Has Never Been this Easy, Fast and Satisfying

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSS Revolution, the leading consumer fintech and communications brand of IDT , today announced that its popular BOSS Revolution Money app has been completely redesigned with new features and back-end technologies. The new app makes it easier, faster and more rewarding than ever to remit money to family members and friends around the world.

"The refreshed BOSS Revolution Money app makes it even easier to send money and top-up airtime credit," said Jessica Poverene, EVP Marketing for BOSS Revolution. "Our new 'Refer a Friend' program gives you AND your friend $10 each when you introduce your friend to the BOSS Money app and your friend uses the app to send a money transfer of $100 or more. And the first time anyone sends up to $300 through the app there's no transaction fee."

"There is nothing more rewarding than a good deal. In addition to our 'Refer a Friend' rewards offer, our new Money app makes it easy to compare our rates to our competitors so you can see your savings," Jessica Poverene added. "We report the exchange rates offered by other services right in the app so you can be sure you are getting a good deal every time you send money."

Because of its low fees and great exchange rates, convenience and outstanding customer support, the BOSS Revolution Money app has seen remarkable growth since it was introduced less than four years ago. The app is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store where it has received more than 40,000 reviews and earned a high 4.7 out of 5.0 rating on both platforms.

The BOSS Revolution Money app also works seamlessly with the popular BOSS Revolution Calling app, used by millions of customers every month to affordably and conveniently connect with family and friends across borders.

"BOSS Revolution customers are delighted when they see how convenient and intuitive it is to send money and airtime top-up using the redesigned app," said Zev Green, Principal Fintech Product Manager at IDT. "We're harnessing the power of machine learning with an infinitely scalable back end to completely transform the user experience, and we have built a foundation to support more exciting new capabilities and features that we'll be introducing in the coming months. Sharing with the people you love most shouldn't be a complicated process – it should be a joyful moment. That's the spirit that animates our new BOSS Revolution Money app."

The BOSS Revolution Money app offers 24/7 money transfer service and delivery to over 320,000 locations in 59 countries on four continents. App customers can choose to remit cash via direct bank deposits, cash pick-up, home delivery or to a mobile wallet, where available.

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and fintech services to individuals and businesses primarily through its Boss Revolution®, net2phone® and National Retail Solutions® brands. IDT's wholesale carrier services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, please visit our website .

