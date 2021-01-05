BOSS Revolution Says Hello to a New Logo

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services, today unveiled a refreshed logo for BOSS Revolution, its flagship consumer service.

"The new Boss Revolution logo has been updated to capture the evolution of our brand while reflecting our abiding commitment to provide immigrant communities with innovative services that keep them close to friends and family," said Jessica Poverene, EVP Marketing for BOSS Revolution.

"The previous logo was introduced in 2008 when BOSS Revolution was solely an affordable international long-distance service distributed through our Boss Revolution retailer network," Poverene added.

"Since then, we've continuously listened to our customers and have developed additional services and features to meet their needs," she said. "Today's BOSS Revolution offers a robust array of services that make it more convenient than ever to 'connect, support and share' with family and friends back home through our popular BOSS Revolution Calling and BOSS Revolution Money apps, our website and kiosks, and our neighborhood BOSS Revolution retailers."

The BOSS Revolution service now offers:

Ultra-clear international calls to over 200 countries via low per minute rates and affordable unlimited plans.

Mobile top-up for prepaid mobile phones of family and friends in 90+ countries with more than 150 carriers around the globe including Tigo, Claro, Cubacel, MTN, Orange, Airtel, Natcom, Flow, Digicel and Glo.

Money transfer through the interconnected BOSS Revolution Money app, website and authorized BOSS Revolution Money retailers, allowing customers to send money to friends and family in any one of 59 popular destination countries.

Free calls to other BOSS Revolution app users worldwide when both the caller and recipient use data or Wi-Fi connections.

Free and fast messaging to any other BOSS Revolution app user. Chat one-on-one or in groups and share pictures, stickers, videos, voice messages and more.

Free local news, radio, weather and trending movies, music and trending Twitter from around the world.

Free balance sharing in the BOSS Revolution app. Balance sharing makes it easy to let friends and family get in on fun.

"Our new logo represents all of these great features backed by our dedication to outstanding customer service and continued innovation," added Poverene. "The one constant over the years has been our dedication to developing new BOSS Revolution services to help our customers stay close with their families and friends no matter where they are."

BOSS Revolution customers can use cash at any one of BOSS Revolution's 35,000+ retailers nationwide. Find the retailer nearest to you here.

The highly rated BOSS Revolution Calling and the BOSS Revolution Money apps are available free on Google Play and in the App Store.

New BOSS Revolution Calling app customers in the U.S. and Canada get $2 FREE credit. BOSS Revolution Money customers' first money transfer up to $300 is free. Just activate the apps anytime in 2021.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud and traditional communications services. We make it easy for families to communicate and support each other across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Revolution branded money transfer and international calling services make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions ' (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone 's unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration tools across channels and devices. Our IDT Carrier Services and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications companies to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

