BOSS Revolution Taps Finance Coach And TV Personality Alexandra Ramirez As Brand Ambassador For Its BOSS Cares Program

NEWARK, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a leading provider of international communications and payment services through its BOSS Revolution brand, announced today the launch of its Spanish educational video series BOSS Revolution MONEY on the administration and control of everyday finances. In the next installment of the BOSS Cares program, the series will present to the finance advisor and television opinion leader Alexandra Ramírez.

"The Latino workforce is expanding much faster than the workforce in general," said Jessica Poverene, Vice President of Marketing for BOSS Revolution. "Its growing economic contribution is fueling the appetite for financial management skills. We are excited to present our BOSS Revolution MONEY video series to help Latinos reach their financial goals."

In the videos of BOSS Revolution MONEY, Mrs. Ramírez shares her knowledge on critical financial issues, such as savings, credit and money management. The series, divided into two parts, covers the following topics:

The importance of saving money and how to do it: how consumers can plan to save money and achieve their financial goals.

How to manage credit and eliminate debt: an explanation of how credit works in the United States compared to Latin American countries, the most effective ways of managing credit; as well as, reduce and eliminate debt, among other issues.

Videos in Spanish can be viewed on the BOSS Revolution's YouTube channel.

"I am very proud to partner with BOSS Revolution MONEY through its BOSS Cares program. We are joining forces to help Latino families here in the United States build successful financial futures by saving, managing credit and embarking on the path to freedom. of debt, " said Alexandra Ramírez, spokesperson for BOSS Revolution MONEY, television opinion leader and finance advisor.

BOSS Revolution MONEY videos are the second series of BOSS Cares to support the Latino community. The previous initiative addressed immigration issues and was developed in partnership with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

BOSS Revolution services are available in more than 35,000 retail stores in the United States, through the BOSS Revolution Calling and BOSS Revolution Money applications (available for free on iTunes and Google Play) and through the BOSS Revolution website https://www.bossrevolution.com/es-us/. Follow BOSS Revolution on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its flagship BOSS Revolution® and net2phone® brands. IDT's wholesale Carrier Services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.

