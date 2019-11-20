Boss Truck Shop Launches New Brand Campaign "With You To Haul And Back™"

"At Boss Truck Shop, we understand and respect the commitment and sacrifice it takes to keep America's freight moving from coast to coast," said Randy Haines, director of Boss Truck Shop. "We've been a service provider to the trucking industry since our first shop opened in 1948, and continue our unwavering dedication to truck service and repair today, with 46 locations in 23 states across the U.S."

"The Haul" video follows a driver through his trip, which includes a stop for repair work at a Boss Truck Shop. The full-length video is available on the bosstruckshops.com website, on YouTube, and will be used prominently in a new digital campaign as part of the new overall brand platform.

Boss Truck Shop, Inc., headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska, began as one of the state's first truck stops in 1948, serving the growing trucking and transportation industry. From those beginnings, Boss Truck Shop has grown to 46 locations in 23 states across the country, continuing the tradition started more than 70 years ago of servicing the over-the-road trucking industry's repair, tire and roadside assistance needs for fleets and owner/operators alike. Family owned and operated for three generations, Boss Truck Shop continues to grow as an industry leader.

