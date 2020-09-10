Boss Truck Shop Welcomes Industry Veteran as New Vice President

During his tenure with TA, Reed helped grow the footprint of the company's full-service truck repair locations by more than 85%. An expert in recruiting, staffing, and training for the truck-maintenance field, he brings his vast knowledge and experience to the Nebraska-based Boss Truck Shop division of Bosselman Enterprises.

"Jim Reed's knowledge, experience, and strategic vision is essential for the long-term growth and sustainability of our Boss Truck Shop network," said Charlie Bosselman, Chairman/CEO of Boss Shop, Inc. "We are blessed to have such a talented industry expert lead our team. His guidance will support Boss Shop Director Randy Haines and his staff, which has grown our current network of Boss Truck Shops to 47 during the last decade," Bosselman added.

"I'm excited to join a great family owned and operated business," said Reed. "I've always respected the Bosselman family for the service they have provided the trucking community for more than 70 years, and I look forward to the future as we grow the Boss Shop business together."

Reed began his new role on September 8, 2020.

About Boss Shop, Inc.

Boss Shop, Inc., headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska, began as one of the state's first truck stops in 1948, serving the growing trucking and transportation industry. From those beginnings, Boss Truck Shop has grown to 47 locations in 23 states across the country, continuing the tradition started more than 70 years ago of servicing the over-the-road trucking industry's repair, tire and roadside assistance needs for fleets and owner/operators alike. Family owned and operated for four generations, Boss Truck Shop continues to grow as an industry leader. Learn more at www.bosstruckshops.com, and follow us on Facebook.

