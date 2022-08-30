Boss Women Media & Cash App Partner on New Initiative, Ambitious Girl HBCU Tour

This global college community for young women of color will be popping up on four HBCU campuses this fall for a day of leadership programming

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online empowerment and education platform Boss Women Media today announces its partnership with financial services platform Cash App for its newest initiative, Ambitious Girl . The Ambitious Girl HBCU Tour 2022 is an event series for college-level Black Women focused on career readiness, financial inclusion, leadership, and networking while providing an empowering community dedicated to inspiring, equipping, and celebrating them as entrepreneurs and thriving corporate queens.

Boss Women Media and Cash App will support programming that leans into leadership development, innovation, strategic growth, and career success. The Ambitious Girl HBCU Tour series will take place on four distinguished campuses: Florida A&M University, Howard University, Clark Atlanta University, and Tennessee State University. Tour pop-ups will take place on a different campus every Saturday for four weeks beginning Sept. 17 and ending Oct.15.

"Changing the future starts with young people and more specifically, with young women of color," said Marty McDonald, Founder and CEO of Boss Women Media. "We created the Ambitious Girl initiative to create not only a community for these women, but also to provide them with the resources they need to construct their own bright futures. In partnership with Cash App, we are bringing dynamic speakers and activations directly to these women on their college campuses. This is just the beginning of our desire to change how young women of color see themselves in the professional landscape and help them land opportunities in the most desired industries."

During the pop-ups, attendees of Ambitious Girl will be able to participate in a number of activities including a speaker meet and greet, a Cash App recruiting booth, as well as networking activations. Additionally, there will be a highly anticipated Solopreneur Tax Tips station and panel presented by Intuit, the makers of TurboTax, Credit Karma, Quickbooks, and Mailchimp, which will delve into conversations with successful entrepreneurs. Speakers for this panel will give advice on how they are taking control of their careers and creating what they desire with hard work, determination, and grit.

The young women will also be able to practice their power pose for professional headshots and feel their best with hair care tutorials presented by Wakati. Wakati maintains a commitment to HBCUs following their groundbreaking collaboration with the FAMU business school to help launch the product line. "Supporting the Ambitious Girl tour is another way we can continue with our mission to support HBCUs while engaging and empowering students and the natural hair journey,'' said Kenya Foy, Kao Industries.

The two main panels for the day will discuss topics related to "Investing in yourself and others," as well as "How to take control of your career and build your ideal future." Speakers for the Ambitious Girl initiative include Jacquelyn Rogers of Greentop Gifts, actress KJ Smith, Crypto Tutors CRO & Co-founder Lisa Francoeur, Marty McDonald, Lady J, as well as leadership from Cash App and Intuit. Campus-specific speakers and special guests will be announced closer to event dates.

For more information on Boss Women Media's partnership with Cash App and the Ambitious Girl initiative visit https://bosswomenmedia.lpages.co/ag-tour/.

About Boss Women Media

Boss Women Media is an online membership platform and offline women's empowerment and educational community. We create event experiences for women to connect through summits, conferences, and networking opportunities. For more information on Boss Women Media and its initiatives visit www.BossWomen.org .

About Cash App

Cash App is the money app. It's the easy way to spend, send, store, and invest money. Sending and receiving money is free and fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to a bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, customers can also invest in their favorite companies with as little as $1, buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to the app, create a unique $cashtag that to share with anyone to get paid fast, and use the Cash Card to spend the money anywhere they'd like. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

SOURCE Boss Women Media