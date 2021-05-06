Boss Women Media Partners with Creme of Nature to Launch Home Hustlers: Beauty Edition Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black women represent the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in the United States, and many new entrepreneurs are launching their businesses alongside corporate careers. The "side hustle" represents the future of business, and it underscores the need to support Black entrepreneurs with education and resources as more women venture into the world of owning a business.

Boss Women Media in partnership with Creme of Nature has launched a four-week Home Hustlers: Beauty Edition Program for women looking to take their small business to the next level. Two-hour virtual workshops will be held every Saturday in May, 12 Noon EDT – 2 PM EDT/ 11 AM CDT – 1 PM CDT, and will include panel discussions with business leaders, virtual classes, and opportunities to connect with like-minded women. Some of the speakers who will share expertise around entrepreneurship are Courtney Adeleye, Beatrice Dixon and Angela Simmons. The workshops will dive into topics such as writing a business plan, fundraising, running an online business, scaling and diversifying your revenue. The program will conclude with a pitch competition where attendees will have a chance to win $5,000 for their business.

"We're excited to partner with BOSS Women Media and the launch the Home Hustlers program providing education, mentorship and financial support to beauty entrepreneurs, nationally, as they launch their businesses," said Jolorie Williams, general manager of Revlon Multicultural and Contract Services. "Creme of Nature is a legacy brand that has dedicated over 40 years to supporting the needs of the Black community, from haircare to education and empowerment. Through our collaboration, we are committed to making an impact for the next generation of female entrepreneurs and leaders."

"Our mission is to create a space for Black women and empower them as leaders in communities across the country," said Marty McDonald, Boss Women Media founder and CEO. "We are especially proud to partner with Creme of Nature as they continue to support our vision and serve as an ally by helping women launch the businesses of their dreams, leading to long-term wealth and economic impact across the country."

For tickets and more information, visit Boss Women Home Hustler's Program HERE.

About Creme of Nature

For more than four decades, Creme of Nature has created a plethora of remarkable hair products to help women achieve their best hair. Creme of Nature is the first multicultural brand to offer hair care and styling products with argan oil with its Creme of Nature with Argan Oil from Morocco product line of more than 25 hair care and styling products that provide intense conditioning and nourishment. Fans can follow the brand online @CremeOfNature on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. For more information, please visit www.cremeofnature.com.

