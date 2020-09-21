Boss Women Media Partners with Mobile Payment Platform, Square to Launch the Home Hustler Program

Boss Women Media, in partnership with Square , will host the four-week Home Hustler Program for women looking to take their small business to the next level. Two-hour virtual workshops will be held on October 17, 24, 31, and November 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST and will include panel discussions with business leaders, virtual classes, and opportunities to connect with like-minded women. The workshops will dive into topics such as writing a business plan, fundraising, running an online business, scaling and diversifying your revenue, and more. The program will conclude with a pitch competition where attendees will have a chance to win $5,000 for their business.

"At Square, we're committed to supporting women-owned businesses as they grow and innovate. From creating the ability to launch an online presence in a matter of hours to offering curbside pickup and on-demand delivery to hosting informational workshops, we're focused on providing the tools needed to run a business—even when it's not business as usual," said Shawntee Reed, Square's Head of Inclusion and Diversity.

"Our mission is to create a space for Black women and empower them as leaders in communities across the country," said Marty McDonald, Boss Women Media Founder and CEO. "We are especially proud to partner with Square as they continue to support our vision and serve as an ally by helping women launch the businesses of their dreams, leading to long-term wealth and economic impact across the country."

For tickets and more information, visit https://bosswomen.org/home-hustlers/ .

