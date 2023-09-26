BOSSCAT™ Home Services & Data Platform Welcomes Proptech Veteran Jianjun Zhang as SVP of Technology

News provided by

BOSSCAT

26 Sep, 2023, 11:35 ET

CHARLESTON, S.C. and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSSCAT™, the real estate data platform revolutionizing home services through a one-stop-shop for repairs, renovations, and maintenance, today announced the appointment of Jianjun ("J.J.") Zhang as Senior Vice President of Technology. Zhang will spearhead BOSSCAT's enterprise technology development, data infrastructure, and platform automation to continue building proprietary products and scaling service offerings.

Zhang is a seasoned technology veteran with a career spanning over two decades in technology and data platform leadership. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Engineering at Auction.com, responsible for enterprise product engineering and architectural design for the nation's leading online marketplace for residential home auctions. His prior experiences include instrumental roles at Ten-X, Oracle and Acxiom.

"J.J. brings deep-rooted expertise leading technology teams to build scalable marketplace solutions for residential real estate. His leadership will accelerate BOSSCAT's development of our proprietary data and innovative solutions," said Min Alexander, BOSSCAT™ CEO and Founder. "His appointment affirms our commitment to serving homeowners, investors, and real estate professionals through powerful data insights and simplified home services."

"I'm thrilled to work with Min again and join the BOSSCAT team, who are redefining real estate technology and services for homeowners," said Zhang. "The leadership team's vision, strategy, and relentless execution are major differentiators in the market to disrupt traditionally fragmented, analog offerings."

Zhang holds a master's degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of Michigan, a bachelor of science degree in Biochemistry from Peking University, and a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Pittsburgh.

Over the past two years, BOSSCAT™ has emerged as a nationwide home services and technology leader. Starting as a handyman service for punch list repairs, BOSSCAT™ has expanded its offerings to include full home renovations and recurring maintenance services.  Now serving 10 states and the District of Columbia, the company holds an exclusive data partnership with Pillar To Post, North America's largest home inspection company, a preferred estimate and repair partnership with the National Association of Realtors® and serves over 250 national and regional brokerages. In 2022, BOSSCAT™ secured over $39 million in Series A funding and was twice named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies (#774 in 2022 and #497 in 2023).

About BOSSCAT™:

BOSSCAT™ is an online real estate platform that digitizes national home inspection data to create instant repair estimates and online service orders for homeowners, brokers, and institutional investors. Proprietary technology and property data power the platform to deliver home repair, renovation, and lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners.

BOSSCAT™ has offices in Charleston, South Carolina, Irvine, California, and Honolulu, Hawaii, with operations in 12 major U.S. cities, serving over 100,000 users. The company was recently named for the second consecutive year to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies and has twice been honored on HousingWire's Tech 100 list of companies impacting real estate technology.

Investors include Sweetwater Private Equity, Morpheus Ventures, Home Depot Ventures, Second Century Ventures, Palm Drive Capital, the Bielsky Family Office, IDEA Fund Partners, Meeting Street Capital, Solo Capital Management, VentureSouth, and a significant real estate operator and investor.

For further information, please visit www.BosscatHome.com.

Media Inquiries:
Mark Kearns
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected] 

SOURCE BOSSCAT

Also from this source

BOSSCAT™ Home Services and Technologies Ranked 497 by Inc. 5000 For Fastest Growing Private Companies

BOSSCAT™ Home Services & Technologies Taps Industry Innovator Sean Hoffman to Lead National Field Operations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.