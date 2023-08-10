BOSSCAT™ Home Services & Technologies Taps Industry Innovator Sean Hoffman to Lead National Field Operations

BOSSCAT

10 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

CHARLESTON, S.C. and IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  BOSSCAT™, the real estate technology platform digitizing home inspection data for instant estimates and online ordering of repair, renovation, and maintenance services, today announced the appointment of Sean Hoffman as Senior Vice President of Field Operations. Hoffman will lead BOSSCAT's national field strategy, operations, and vendor management teams responsible for service delivery and fulfillment.

Sean Hoffman, Senior Vice President of Field Operations
Hoffman brings over two decades of experience leading scaled construction, repair, and maintenance service delivery for national and global real estate platforms. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Renovations at Progress Residential, one of America's largest owners and operators of single-family rental homes. Prior to Progress Residential, Hoffman served as Vice President of Operations at Primerica Construction and Vice President of Construction at Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

"BOSSCAT's impressive growth and success are a testament to its commitment to providing high-quality lifecycle services that genuinely meet homeowner needs," said Hoffman. "I am excited to leverage my expertise to help further propel BOSSCAT's momentum while ensuring we continue to deliver an exceptional experience for homeowners nationwide."

"For our customers and industry partners, success begins and ends with high-quality service delivery," said Min Alexander, BOSSCAT™ CEO and Founder. "Sean's experience and dedicated focus on scaled field operations and technology will be instrumental as we continue to innovate, streamline processes, and deliver an exceptional turn-key experience for homeowners, brokers, and investors."

Over the past two years, BOSSCAT™ has emerged as a nationwide home services and technology leader. Starting as a handyman service for punch list repairs, BOSSCAT™ has expanded its offerings to include full home renovations and recurring maintenance services.  Now serving 12 states and the District of Columbia, the company holds an exclusive data partnership with Pillar To Post, North America's largest home inspection company, a preferred estimate and repair partnership with the National Association of Realtors® and serves over 250 national and regional brokerages. In 2022, BOSSCAT™ secured over $39 million in Series A funding and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies (#774).

About BOSSCAT™:

BOSSCAT™ is an online real estate platform that digitizes national home inspection data to create instant repair estimates and online service orders for homeowners, brokers, and institutional investors. Proprietary technology and property data power the platform to deliver home repair, renovation, and lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners.

BOSSCAT™ has offices in Charleston, South Carolina, and Irvine, California, with operations in 12 major U.S. cities, serving over 100,000 users. The company was recently named for the second consecutive year to HousingWire's Tech 100 list of companies impacting real estate technology.

Investors include Sweetwater Private Equity, Morpheus Ventures, Home Depot Ventures, Second Century Ventures, Palm Drive Capital, the Bielsky Family Office, IDEA Fund Partners, Meeting Street Capital, Solo Capital Management, VentureSouth, and a significant real estate operator and investor.

For further information, please visit www.BosscatHome.com.

Media Inquiries:
Brock Pardo
Chief Creative Officer
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Mark Kearns
Chief Financial Officer
mark@bosscathome.com

SOURCE BOSSCAT

