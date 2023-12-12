BOSSCAT™ Launches HOMEBASE™ for Personalized Home Management and Predictive Recommendations to Grow Equity

CHARLESTON, S.C. and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSSCAT™ Home Services and Technologies today unveiled HOMEBASE™: its new proprietary product to streamline home management and services. HOMEBASE provides users access to a lifecycle view of their home needs with personalized repair and maintenance schedules, future costs to aid budgeting, and renovation ROI tools to grow equity.

"Ongoing repairs, maintenance and capital improvements are reactive and transactional for most homeowners. HOMEBASE is our solution to empower our customers with exclusive property condition insights, proactive management tools and qualified professionals for a seamless experience throughout their ownership journey," said Min Alexander, CEO and Founder of BOSSCAT.

Leveraging BOSSCAT's exclusive access to property condition data, local contractor networks, real-time materials pricing and proprietary data models, HOMEBASE provides homeowners, investors and real estate professionals a streamlined dashboard and marketplace to optimize the value of their homes:

  • Customized home improvement recommendations by room and finish levels
  • Predictive maintenance and replacement schedules based on current systems and materials
  • Real-time market data to plan capital expenditures and sales strategies based on market comps
  • One-stop-shop for home services and products from BOSSCAT's industry partners

"We want HOMEBASE to become an essential tool for homeowners to manage their most valuable investment," said Stefan Pampulov, BOSSCAT's Chief Product and Data Officer. "For all homeowners, whether they own one home or a portfolio of properties, HOMEBASE elevates home management from reactive tasks to a proactive strategy."

Over the past three years, BOSSCAT has emerged as a leading home services, data and technology company, now serving over 100,000 platform users. Starting as a handyman service for punch list repairs, BOSSCAT has expanded its offerings to include online repair estimates, home renovations, maintenance subscriptions and now personalized insights and recommendations through the HOMEBASE technology.

BOSSCAT has completed more than 2 million work order approvals to-date, serving homeowners, investors and real estate professionals. In 2023, the company was named to the Inc. 500 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies (#497) and selected for HousingWire's Tech 100, recognizing companies making an impact in real estate through technology.

HOMEBASE is now available through the BosscatHome.com website and mobile app.

About BOSSCAT

BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies is the real estate platform reshaping homeownership by digitizing home inspection data for instant estimates and online ordering of repair, renovation, and maintenance services. Proprietary technology and exclusive access to property data power the platform to deliver home repair, renovation, and lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners.

The company holds an exclusive partnership with Pillar To Post™, North America's largest home inspection company, a preferred estimate and repair partnership with the National Association of Realtors® and serves over 250 national and regional brokerages.

BOSSCAT has offices in Charleston, South Carolina; Irvine, California; and Honolulu, Hawaii, with operations in 10 major U.S. cities, serving over 100,000 users.

In 2022, BOSSCAT secured over $39 million in Series A funding. Investors include Sweetwater Private Equity, Morpheus Ventures, Home Depot Ventures, Second Century Ventures, Palm Drive Capital, the Bielsky Family Office, IDEA Fund Partners, Meeting Street Capital, Solo Capital Management, VentureSouth, and a significant real estate operator and investor.

For further information, please visit www.BosscatHome.com.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Mark Kearns
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE BOSSCAT

