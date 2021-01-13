Bossy Cosmetics And wiseHer Announce "Beauty Meets Wisdom"

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bossy Cosmetics, makers of high-quality cruelty-free cosmetics for empowered and ambitious women, and wiseHer, the platform that provides professional expert advice for women, announce "Beauty Meets Wisdom" an innovative and collaborative executive coaching offer that empowers women to take a major step toward leveling up in their business, life, or career goals, by connecting with an experienced group of experts.

Beauty Meets Wisdom is open to Bossy Cosmetics customers - also known as Bosses -, who spend a minimum of $50 on cosmetics. The customers will be able to select an experienced wiseHer expert and request a complimentary one hour session.

With a new year upon us, customers shared that picking makeup looks was only one facet of their confidence-building story. In addition to wanting to look and feel "bossy", they were equally focused on personal and career development – to be "bossy".

Meeting Kathryn Rose, founder of wiseHer, during the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center's acclaimed Milestone Makers Program, and learning about her mission to propel women further and faster was exactly the partner Bossy Cosmetics founder and Chief Executive Officer, Aishetu Fatima Dozie, was looking for and a collaboration was born! wiseHer, connects women with top consultants, mentors, coaches and executives ready to support their ambitious life goals.

Beauty Meets Wisdom connects Bossy Cosmetics customers with wiseHer experts in all areas of business, including:

Career Planning

Marketing and Sales

Business Strategy

Leadership

Scaling A Business

Branding

Conflict Management

Social Media

Work Life Integration and so much more.

Beauty Meets Wisdom launches immediately, in advance of International Women's Day, which also happens to be the 2nd year anniversary of Bossy Cosmetics founding, because "every day is Women's Day as far as we are concerned," says Dozie.

Together, Bossy Cosmetics and wiseHer will embark on this program that encourages women at every stage of life or career to skill up or accelerate progress on the paths that they are on in order to build sustainable businesses, careers, families, and lives of their dreams. "By helping women look and feel good on the outside, Bossy Cosmetics is the perfect match for wiseHer as we help them feel good on the inside by providing them access to world-class experts, education and resources to level up their businesses, careers and lives," says Kathryn Rose, CEO, wiseHer.

Information on Beauty Meets Wisdom may be found at: https://www.wisdom.bossybeauty.com/

About Bossy Cosmetics Inc. Bossy Cosmetics' goal is to ignite confidence in ambitious working women through cruelty-free cosmetics, topical content, and essential services. Being a mission-driven company is an integral part of our DNA by selling and making gorgeous, ethically-made color cosmetics for people of all hues and partnering with non-profit organizations that actively promote social change for women and girls around the world.

Learn more about Bossy Cosmetics at https://bossybeauty.com or [email protected]

About wiseHer

wiseHer is a global knowledge marketplace that helps women business owners and professionals overcome unique challenges on-demand through 1:1 access to thousands of executives, coaches/mentors, education and resources that accelerate business or career growth.

Learn more about wiseHer at https://www.wiseher.com/ or [email protected]

