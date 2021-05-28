Bostica LLC Begins Construction on Its 60,000 Square Foot Cannabis Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility

LYNN, Mass., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bostica hosted a groundbreaking - technically a floor-breaking - ceremony as it begins construction on a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility on Linden Street. "We are excited to be moving forward and to have the opportunity to create new jobs that will support Lynn's economic vitality," said Ray Falite, Bostica's Chief Executive Officer.

eps Communications

Bostica secured a host community agreement with the city of Lynn in April 2019. Thomas McGee, the mayor of Lynn since 2018, attended the groundbreaking ceremony along with many city councilors and representatives of Lynn's Economic Development and Industrial Corporation.

"About 15 years ago, I was filing medical marijuana legislation to make that available to people in Massachusetts, so I understood the value of it at that point," McGee stated. "It's time people understood and embraced this type of investment and these kinds of opportunities."

"Today marks the culmination of three years of dedication and preparation," said Jarrod Falite, Bostica's Chief Operating Officer. "We are excited to be the largest approved cultivator to operate in the Greater Boston area and look forward to supplying premium-quality products to meet the state's growing demand."

Bostica was established in 2018 by Jarrod and his father Ray Falite. Together the pair have more than 60 years' experience in commercial real estate development, construction and operations management, and HVAC design and installation, the latter of which is critical for indoor growing operations.

"With construction underway we look forward to bringing our products to market in early 2022," stated Jarrod Falite.

About Bostica LLC:

Committed to cultivating excellence, Bostica's state-of-the-art facility will produce ideal growing conditions 24/7. The superior environmental control ensures products of consistently high quality to meet the expectations of Massachusetts increasingly experienced consumers. For additional information please visit www.bostica.com.

Media Contact

Jarrod Falite

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

978-569-4063

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Bostica LLC