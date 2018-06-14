Bostik Renews Partnership With Tour de France for 2018

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/529564/Bostik_Logo.jpg )



The 2018 race will be the 105th time the race has been held and will take place on 7-29 July. Starting in Noirmoutier-en-l'Îlle in France, the route will cover 21 stages over a total distance of 3,329 kilometers. 176 riders from 22 teams will encounter some of the most challenging terrain in world cycling before crossing the finish line on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on 29 July.

Speaking in advance of the event, Bostik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Vincent Legros, said, "We are very pleased to progress our association with the Tour de France which remains one of the world's most iconic and closely followed sporting spectacles. Globalizing the Bostik brand remains a strategic priority and the event provides a unique opportunity to reach both new and existing audiences around the world."

An estimated 22,000 hours of TV coverage are expected to be dedicated to the event with approximately 100 channels broadcasting in 190 different countries. In addition, it is anticipated that the Tour de France official website will attract 16 million unique visitors during the month of July while 6.5 million fans will follow the race’s social media accounts. Between 10 and 12 million spectators are expected to line the route where they will see specially-commissioned Bostik promotional vehicles participating in the famous ‘Publicity Caravan’ which precedes the peloton on each stage.

As part of its sponsorship, Bostik will leverage a range of promotional opportunities including high visibility branding along the route, placement in the Tour's online and offline publications, corporate hospitality events and in-store special offers, point of sale displays and competitions in international markets.

About Bostik, an Arkema company

Bostik is a leading global adhesive specialist in construction, consumer and industrial markets. For more than a century, it has been developing innovative adhesive solutions that are smarter and more adaptive to the forces that shape daily lives. From cradle to grave, from home to office, Bostik's smart adhesives can be found everywhere. With annual sales of €2 billion, the company employs 6,000 people and has a presence in more than 50 countries. For the latest information, visit http://www.bostik.com

About Arkema

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.3 billion in 2017, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. http://www.arkema.com

