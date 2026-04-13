Boston Aesthetics Appoints Brandon Nye as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Next Phase of Commercial Growth

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Boston Aesthetics today announced the appointment of Brandon Nye as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Nye will lead the company's strategic growth initiatives, commercial expansion, and operating execution as Boston Aesthetics enters its next phase of market development in the global medical aesthetics sector. For more information, visit https://bostonaesthetics.com/en-US/.

Leading the next chapter Brandon Nye joins Boston Aesthetics as CEO Boston Aesthetics takes center stage on the NASDAQ billboard in Times Square

The medical aesthetics market continues to evolve as providers increasingly seek solutions that deliver both strong clinical outcomes and sustainable practice economics. At the same time, the market is becoming more complex, shaped by shifting patient demand, the rise of medical weight-loss therapies, tighter capital conditions, and a growing focus on utilization and return on investment. Boston Aesthetics is positioning its business to meet these dynamics through differentiated technologies, flexible commercialization pathways, and long-term provider partnerships.

Boston Aesthetics is powered by Peninsula Medical Group's engineering, innovation, and manufacturing capabilities, supported by a global platform in energy-based medical aesthetic technologies. Peninsula Medical Group has a research and development team of more than 400 engineers dedicated to rapid innovation, engineering excellence, and the development of next-generation aesthetic technologies.

"At Boston Aesthetics, we believe the future of aesthetics must be built on more than clinical outcomes alone. It must also create lasting value for providers, reduce friction in adoption and use, and deliver a better experience for patients," said Shawn Ho, Chief of Staff for Peninsula Medical Group and Head of Business Development for Boston Aesthetics. "We do not believe meaningful aesthetic results should come at the cost of pain, inefficiency, or unnecessary burden. Our belief in 'Beauty With No Boundaries' reflects a deeper commitment to redefining the balance between treatment experience and clinical outcome. Brandon shares that conviction at a fundamental level. He understands our long-term vision, our partnership-driven approach, and our belief that the future of this industry belongs to companies that can create meaningful outcomes for both providers and patients."

"Boston Aesthetics is uniquely positioned at the intersection of innovation, scale, and market insight," said Brandon Nye, Chief Executive Officer of Boston Aesthetics. "As the aesthetics market evolves, providers increasingly need solutions that combine strong clinical outcomes with sustainable economics and a better treatment experience. Our focus is to build differentiated technologies and commercial models that support long-term utilization, strong customer partnerships, and durable value creation."

"We are building a model designed to support customers across the full lifecycle of adoption and use," Nye added. "Through flexible go-to-market pathways and a long-term partnership approach, we aim to help providers grow their practices while delivering consistent value to patients."

"Peninsula Medical Group's strategy has always been grounded in clinical outcomes, scalable innovation, and long-term partnership models," Ho added. "Our investment in Boston Aesthetics reflects a strong belief that success in the U.S. market requires both local commercial agility and deep global capabilities in engineering, manufacturing, and innovation."

Brandon Nye is a 15-year medtech industry veteran who most recently served as Vice President of Sales at InMode. Prior to his appointment as CEO of Boston Aesthetics, Nye led high-performing growth teams and built commercialization capabilities across capital equipment markets.

Boston Aesthetics will continue to operate from its headquarters in Irvine, California, leveraging Peninsula Medical Group's global research, development, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities to accelerate innovation, commercialization, and strategic partnerships across the medical aesthetics market.

About Boston Aesthetics

Boston Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics company headquartered in Irvine, California, focused on delivering advanced energy-based aesthetic solutions to physicians and practitioners worldwide. Guided by its mission, Beauty With No Boundaries, the company is committed to advancing technologies that combine strong clinical outcomes, a better treatment experience, and lasting value for providers and patients. To learn more, visit https://bostonaesthetics.com/en-US/.

About Peninsula Medical Group

Peninsula Medical Group, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a global platform in energy-based medical aesthetic technologies, distinguished by its sustained investment in research and development, engineering depth, and manufacturing scale. Rooted in a core medical belief that advanced technology should benefit more people, the company is committed to developing and commercializing innovative aesthetic solutions that make high-quality care more accessible worldwide.

Media Contact

Shawn Ho,

Chief of Staff, Peninsula Medical Group; Head of Business Development, Boston Aesthetics

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bostonaesthetics.com/en-US/

SOURCE Boston Aesthetics