Boston and Providence St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Get a Safety Boost with Free Uber Rides from Rob Levine Law

Free ride vouchers available through the Rob Levine Law Community App to support safe celebrations on one of the city's busiest drinking holidays

BOSTON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With St. Patrick's Day celebrations approaching across New England, Rob Levine Law is offering free Uber ride vouchers through the Rob Levine Law Community App to help prevent impaired driving and promote safer holiday celebrations.

St. Patrick's Day is consistently one of the busiest holidays for bars, restaurants, and nightlife—especially in Boston and Providence. With packed bars, crowded streets, and late-night festivities, the risk of drunk driving increases significantly. The free rides program is designed to make it easier for people to plan ahead and take a free ride home rather than get behind the wheel.

"Boston and Providence both know how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day," said Rob Levine, founder of Rob Levine Law. "But when the night ends, getting home safely should always be part of the plan. If offering a free ride helps prevent even one drunk driving incident, it's worth it."

Free Uber ride vouchers will be available through the Rob Levine Law Community App on March 17 and again in Providence on March 21 during the city's St. Patrick's Day parade celebrations. Riders must have the Uber app installed and an active rider account to redeem the voucher.

The free ride offer is available within a 50-mile radius of both Boston, MA, and Providence, RI, helping ensure that people celebrating across the region have a safe way to get home.

The St. Patrick's Day program is part of Rob Levine Law's ongoing commitment to community safety, offering free rides through the App on major holidays throughout the year. In addition to free rides, the App provides resources and community giveaways, including gas and grocery giveaways, Thanksgiving meal registration, and seasonal community events.

For more information about Rob Levine Law or the Rob Levine app, visit www.roblevine.com.

About Rob Levine Law

For over 25 years, Rob Levine Law has advocated for the injured in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, and for the disabled nationwide. Known as "The Heavy Hitter®," the firm has helped more than 50,000 clients recover over $2 billion in compensation.

