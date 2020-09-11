Boston Architectural College Names New Vice President for Institutional Advancement

Prior to the BAC, Sullivan was the executive director of philanthropy at Merrimack College and played a pivotal role in the College's first comprehensive fundraising campaign while leading a team of professionals overseeing annual, major, and planned giving. She was instrumental in helping to secure more than $64 million in support of endowed scholarship, capital, athletics, and research initiatives. During a six-year tenure at the College, Sullivan also held the position of director of major gifts and campaigns.

"Heather's skill in alumni engagement, communication, and professional development have prepared her well to connect with BAC alumni, firms, and friends as well as our students and staff who are so vital to advancing our mission," said Dr. Mahesh Daas, president. "I am confident the College's investment in an innovative institutional advancement platform will thrive under Heather's leadership―along with her ability to strengthen our extensive network of alumni and partners who have been instrumental in building this platform."

Heather also brings significant experience in corporate and foundation fundraising, helping to revitalize strategic grant seeking programs at both Babson College and Joslin Diabetes Center.

"I strongly believe in the power of higher education to transform lives and the power of philanthropy to bring opportunities to all," said Sullivan. "I am particularly enthused to work for the BAC, a college with a deep commitment to providing excellence in design education and practice to an inclusive, diverse community."

Sullivan, a native of Nova Scotia, Canada, earned a bachelor of public relations from Mount Saint Vincent University and a master's in business administration from Saint Mary's University.

Founded 130 years ago, The Boston Architectural College is a recognized institution providing excellence in design education to members of diverse communities―with students representing 35 countries. Ranked No. 1 by GradReports for Best Architecture School for a Master's Degree and No. 1 Best Graduate School for Earning Potential, the BAC offers on-site and online bachelors and graduate degrees in architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture, design studies, and continuing education. The BAC upholds the importance of inclusive admission, diversity, innovation, dedicated faculty, and the intrinsic value of both academic and experiential education.

