Boston Architectural College Receives Top Rankings among Most Hired and Most Admired Architecture and Design Schools

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The BAC's Interior Design program placed in the top five of 'Most Hired', ranking #3 in Group 2 (20 to 39 graduates), and the Architecture program placed in the top ten, ranking #9 in Group 2 (70 to 99 graduates).

The College also appeared as a 'Most Admired Architecture School' with its undergraduate program ranked #20 nationally.

Published annually by DesignIntelligence, the rankings focus exclusively on schools of architecture and design. The results come from survey responses from professionals in the field, deans, and academics as well as students in architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture.

"I am proud of the world class work put forward to ensure our students are successful when they graduate from the BAC," said President Mahesh Daas. "These rankings, which are so important to prospective students and parents, indicate the highest level of leadership, excellence and professionalism of our faculty, staff, and students."

Survey respondents also ranked the BAC's Interior Design graduate program in the top ten nationally for its focus area of Engineering Fundamentals.

"These placements acknowledge accomplishments across the BAC design community, and I'm thrilled our CIDA accredited graduate interiors program made the list―it's truly wonderful recognition," stated Denise Rush, dean of the School of Interior Architecture.

Founded more than 130 years ago, the BAC offers bachelors and master's degrees in architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture, and design studies with students from more than 35 countries. Throughout its history, the College has upheld the importance of inclusive admission, diversity, innovation, dedicated faculty, and the intrinsic value of both academic and experiential education. https://the-bac.edu/

