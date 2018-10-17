Boston Area Candidate for DA Michael Maloney Shows Leadership on CORI Reform

In an attempt to reduce unreliable private record checks, this law simultaneously limited unauthorized or illegal disclosures and created a statewide online criminal records system for employers. Restrictions on disclosure work like this: after five years have passed misdemeanors are no longer disclosed. Ten years for felonies. It also makes the process for individuals to seal their own records much easier.

However, the concern with CORI lies in the reluctance of employers to hire people with any criminal history. As I've stated previously in regards to justice reform, America is a country built upon second chances. For our criminal justice system to be truly effective we must also reevaluate how we treat individuals after they've paid their debt to society. Is the system supporting the reestablishment of a new life for these people? Or, is it putting them on an indirect path to re-incarceration?

Often individuals charged with non-violent, drug related crimes struggle with mental illness, drug dependency or financial troubles. Disclosure that an individual has committed a crime can often make it difficult to obtain housing, employment, business or personal loans, insurance and even entrance to college. The Massachusetts Alliance to Reform CORI, Boston Workers' Alliance, EPOCA and Neighbor to Neighbor are among the local advocates arguing for reform, including quicker sealing of past records. As Suffolk County District Attorney, I would like to see criminal records vacated entirely after a predetermined amount of time with no further convictions, and a review of individual cases where expungements are appropriate in certain situations to supplement the current process of record sealing.

A recent poll suggests an overwhelming majority of voters believe the goal of our judicial system should be prevention and rehabilitation instead of harsh, long term punishment. There is good news; CORI reform is working. Recidivism (the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend) is actually down since enforcement of CORI reform has taken place.

I manage a large staff between my CBD company and law practice. My employees include former addicts and individuals who have successfully reintegrated into society and lead new lives, free of crime. Personally, I have tremendous respect for these individuals and believe they have added substantial value to our workforce and continue to positively contribute towards the overall success of my businesses.

I can replicate this model of successful rehabilitation and reintegration across many spectrums as Suffolk County District Attorney. When we help those truly seeking to break the cycle of crime and addiction, we in turn create a stronger workforce with less criminal activity throughout the community.

