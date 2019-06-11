Boston-Area Energy Thought Leaders to Hold Inaugural New Energy Solutions Conference - 2019

BOSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Innovation and Sustainability in collaboration with the Northeast Electrochemical Energy Storage Cluster, ACTION Innovation Network and the Hydrogen Energy Center is pleased to host the 2019 New Energy Solutions Conference, focused on Energy Storage, Microgrids and Transportation Infrastructure, taking place at the Boston Marriott Newton on Thursday, June 27, 2019. This unique conference is bringing together leaders in energy storage, microgrids, and transportation infrastructure to the energy innovation epicenter: Boston, Massachusetts.

"Expanding renewable energy and electrification of transportation are critical for achieving carbon emission targets. These changes are also creating massive new business opportunities in energy storage, microgrids and transportation infrastructure. We are happy to organize this unique conference to facilitate new partnerships, investments and policies to accelerate this transition." Brad Bradshaw, Conference Chair

The conference builds on the 2017 Energy Storage and Microgrids Conference, held in 2017, with 200 participants. The latest event is a more focused solutions driven conference for industry participants in the Northeast who want to participate in these fast-moving markets and apply these technologies and solutions to reduce costs and emissions.

The New Energy Solutions Conference has assembled a top flight slate of 26 speakers on 11 panels, sharing insights on their business successes. They are especially pleased to have keynotes to be provided by Kelly Speakes-Backman, CEO of the national Energy Storage Association, and Commissioner Judith Judson of the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, which has led the country developing and implementing industry-leading initiatives to significantly expand the energy storage market. Conference speakers include:

Kelly Speakes-Backman , CEO, Energy Storage Association

Commissioner Judith Judson , Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources

Charlotte Ancel , Director of Strategic Development, Eversource Energy

Andy Haun , CTO Microgrids, Schneider Electric

Edmund Young, Hydrogen Fuel Infrastructure Development, Toyota Motors North America

Phillip Martin, Business Development, EnelX

Roy Bant, Business Development, Air Liquide

Benjamin Bollinger, Vice President, Malta Energy

Conference Panels and Topics Include:

Residential Energy Storage for Backup Power & Peak Load Reduction;

Microgrids & DER Networks for Cost Reduction & Revenue Generation;

Commercial & Industrial Behind-the-Meter Energy Storage Strategies;

Software Strategies for High Performance System Operation;

Long Term Energy Storage with Hydrogen & Flow Batteries;

Utility & Grid Scale Energy Storage Strategies;

Hydrogen Transportation Infrastructure;

Innovative Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies & Solutions;

Electric Vehicle Transportation Infrastructure;

Solar Plus Storage: Customer Value Propositions for Integrated Solutions; and

Blockchain in Energy: Early Market Traction & Business Implications.

To register or learn more, please visit https://www.newenergysolutionsconference.org/

About NESC 2019

The Institute for Innovation and Sustainability

The Institute for Innovation and Sustainability is focused on improving the lives and well-being of people around the world through enhanced innovation and sustainability. The Institute is dedicated to accelerating a clean energy future, increasing environmental, economic and social equity, improving the health and well-being of people globally by facilitating knowledge and innovation through research, publications, facilitation and conferences.

