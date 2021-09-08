Boston Area Nutritionist and Author Mona Dolgov Writes New Cookbook, Guiding You to Eat Well and Build Healthier Habits--Without Going Hungry

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With offices opening back up and students returning to school, nutritionist and culinary expert Mona Dolgov's mission is to help home cooks navigate the return to weekly routines while also creating or maintaining healthy long-term habits. Published by You Live Right Publishers, Dolgov's newest cookbook, satisfy, does just this by focusing on plant-forward meals, gluten-free options, kitchen confidence, and more importantly, realistic portions.

satisfy, the new cookbook from nutritionist and recipe developer Mona Dolgov, will be available in bookstores nationwide on November 9th, 2021.

"It's been an interesting year and many of us have either created healthy habits that are going to get tested by a return to old routines or are looking to get back into healthy habits we've neglected a bit," Dolgov said. "My goal is to develop cookbooks with healthy, easy recipes that help you feel full and satisfied. That's important. Behavioral research shows that if you feel like you're sacrificing too much, or things are unrealistic, you're not going to stick with and build those healthy habits. If you can learn some new and simple recipes, culinary tricks and nutritional swaps, you become empowered and excited to share with family and friends. You'll feel great from the inside out. And those habits will stick."

satisfy (978-0-578-71699-2, $29.99), is based on creating balanced meals from minimally processed ingredients that provide generous and satisfying portions. Each recipe is gluten-free and includes at least 2 cups of vegetables, making every meal nutrient dense while also staying under 500 calories. Recipes are quick and easy and can be prepared in less than 30 minutes. "I use a variety of spice blends, secret sauces, dressings and marinades in mindful portions that can provide a lot of variety, even with your own recipes," Dolgov explains. To help reinforce the skills and techniques outlined in the book, Dolgov will also be teaching virtual cooking classes. You can find more information and sign up at her website, www.monadolgov.com.

satisfy is being launched by You Live Right Publishers alongside Dolgov's existing cookbook, The Perfect Portion Cookbook (9781495179211, $29.99), which provides classic comfort foods in easy-to-count, 100-calorie portions. Together, the two cookbooks give home cooks hundreds of healthy, delicious, easy-to-prepare recipes based on traditional dishes.

Dolgov has a degree in Nutritional Biochemistry from Cornell University, but her 25 years in marketing and product development—including an MBA from NYU and stints as an innovation expert in the health & wellness space—has given her access to the trends and behavioral data that drive readers to eat well. She has authored nearly 30 cookbooks for corporate partners and celebrity chefs, and she continues to improve engagement for health-focused brands.

satisfy will release nationwide November 9, 2021.

For more information on Dolgov or to inquire about speaking engagements go to www.monadolgov.com.

