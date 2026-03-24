Boston Arts Academy Foundation's 2026 HONORS Spotlights Trailblazers Shaping the Future of Arts, Design, and Civic Leadership

Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll to Serve as Honorary Chair; Fenway Sports Management President Mark Lev to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award for Transformative Impact Across Industries

BOSTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Arts Academy Foundation , a vital 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization, proudly presents its annual star-studded BAAF HONORS event with the theme "Come Dream With Us: A Masquerade Ball," on Thursday, Oct. 22, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll will serve as the Honorary Chair championing the message that an arts education is essential. Co-Chairs overseeing the foundation's largest fundraising event of the year are philanthropists Jill and Dean Bosco. Jill, Managing Principal, CLA Southern New England and a new member of BAAF Board of Directors, joins husband Dean Bosco, Principal, CLA Wealth Advisors, both passionate supporters of the performing arts, in leading this prestigious event honoring leaders in TV & Film, Civic Responsibility, Visual Arts, Music, Dance, and Fashion.

Boston Arts Academy Foundation Honors 2026

"Talent is everywhere in Boston, but access and opportunity still are not—and that's where our community makes all the difference," said Denella Clark, President and CEO of the Boston Arts Academy Foundation. "We are deeply grateful to the donors and partners who continue to invest in our students, opening doors to transformative experiences that shape their futures. HONORS remains a powerful and inspiring evening where we celebrate the arts, elevate visionary leaders, and reaffirm our commitment to the next generation of creative voices."

This year's HONORS will immerse guests in the boundless creativity of Boston Arts Academy, the city's only public high school for the performing arts. Inspired by an artistic masquerade theme, the evening will celebrate each discipline—from visual arts to music and design—through a visually stunning and imaginative experience. Guests will be treated to dynamic student-led performances, exceptional cuisine, and curated cocktails, all set within a magical, art-infused atmosphere that captures the spirit and brilliance of Boston's next generation of creative leaders.

The prestigious 2026 BAAF HONORS honorees includes: John Lam (Dance); Daniela Corte (Fashion); Ken Fulk (Visual Arts); Stephanie Tavares-Rance and Floyd Rance (TV+ Film); Jennifer Holliday (Music); Candice Stover (Civic Responsibility) and Mark Lev (Lifetime Achievement.)

About 2026 Honorees:

Dance - John Lam -The renowned Vietnamese-American and former Boston Ballet principal dancer joined the Boston Conservatory at Berklee dance division faculty as an associate professor in fall 2024. Following a 20-year performance career, Lam now teaches ballet technique, contemporary repertory, and directs rehearsals at the Conservatory.

- -The renowned Vietnamese-American and former Boston Ballet principal dancer joined the Boston Conservatory at Berklee dance division faculty as an associate professor in fall 2024. Following a 20-year performance career, Lam now teaches ballet technique, contemporary repertory, and directs rehearsals at the Conservatory. Fashion - Daniela Corte - An Independent Boston-based fashion designer, Corte is known for creating elegant women's clothing, specializing in unique, small-batch, and sustainable pieces since 2000. She celebrated 25 years of business in 2025. The Argentina-born designer blends Latin-infused luxury with performance fabrics, creating versatile, locally sourced items for active, modern women, from her base near Newbury Street in Boston.

- - An Independent Boston-based fashion designer, Corte is known for creating elegant women's clothing, specializing in unique, small-batch, and sustainable pieces since 2000. She celebrated 25 years of business in 2025. The Argentina-born designer blends Latin-infused luxury with performance fabrics, creating versatile, locally sourced items for active, modern women, from her base near Newbury Street in Boston. Visual Arts - Ken Fulk - A celebrated global interior designer, builder and arts patron, Fulk has reimagined how we gather in a contemporary world by leading the creation of restaurants, hotels and modern-day social clubs including The 'Quin House and Contessa in Boston. In 2018, Fulk founded Saint Joseph's Arts Society, a non-profit dedicated to supporting local artists and creatives at revitalized historic landmarks in San Francisco and Provincetown, Mass. Christened "The Incredible Fulk" by The Economist, Fulk has been a fixture on Architectural Digest's AD100, Elle Decor's A-List and Luxe's Gold List.

- - A celebrated global interior designer, builder and arts patron, Fulk has reimagined how we gather in a contemporary world by leading the creation of restaurants, hotels and modern-day social clubs including The 'Quin House and Contessa in Boston. In 2018, Fulk founded Saint Joseph's Arts Society, a non-profit dedicated to supporting local artists and creatives at revitalized historic landmarks in San Francisco and Provincetown, Mass. Christened "The Incredible Fulk" by The Economist, Fulk has been a fixture on Architectural Digest's AD100, Elle Decor's A-List and Luxe's Gold List. TV + Film - Stephanie Tavares-Rance and Floyd Rance - Founders of the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival (MVAAFF), Floyd is a professionally trained cinematographer and Stephanie is a former corporate marketing executive who built a dynamic career across music, media, and major brands before transitioning into film and cultural production. Stephanie and Floyd co-founded Run & Shoot Filmworks in 2000 and later launched the MVAAFF, a leading platform for diverse storytelling. In 2014, the MVAAFF previewed HBO series The Knick and ABCs, Black-ish . In 2018, the MVAAFF was accepted as an Oscar qualifying festival in the short film category. The couple continues to shape arts and community spaces through nonprofit leadership and board service, earning recognition for their impact in equity, media, and cultural innovation.

- - Founders of the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival (MVAAFF), Floyd is a professionally trained cinematographer and Stephanie is a former corporate marketing executive who built a dynamic career across music, media, and major brands before transitioning into film and cultural production. Stephanie and Floyd co-founded Run & Shoot Filmworks in 2000 and later launched the MVAAFF, a leading platform for diverse storytelling. In 2014, the MVAAFF previewed HBO series and ABCs, . In 2018, the MVAAFF was accepted as an Oscar qualifying festival in the short film category. The couple continues to shape arts and community spaces through nonprofit leadership and board service, earning recognition for their impact in equity, media, and cultural innovation. Music - Jennifer Holliday – The Grammy and Tony award winning American singer and actress best known for her role as Effie Melody White in the original smash Broadway production of Dreamgirls (1981), Holliday is celebrating the 45th anniversary of the cultural phenomenon in 2026. Her powerhouse performance of "And I Am Telling You, I'm Not Going" became her signature song, earning her a Grammy Award. She has an honorary Doctor of Music Degree from the Berklee School of Music in Boston, has appeared on TV ( Ally McBeal ), returned to Broadway in The Color Purple (2016), and has released several albums.

- – The Grammy and Tony award winning American singer and actress best known for her role as Effie Melody White in the original smash Broadway production of (1981), Holliday is celebrating the 45th anniversary of the cultural phenomenon in 2026. Her powerhouse performance of became her signature song, earning her a Grammy Award. She has an honorary Doctor of Music Degree from the Berklee School of Music in Boston, has appeared on TV ( ), returned to Broadway in (2016), and has released several albums. Civic Responsibility - Candice Stover - General Manager for New England at Delta Air Lines, Stover leads a multi-level team of sellers in Boston representing over $1B in corporate and agency revenue for Delta's coastal Hub. She is a certified Consultative Selling instructor, 5-time Chairmans Club nominee, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion East Sales leader, 2–time Global Sales Excellence winner, recognized as one Delta's emerging leaders through two development programs, and board member at Junior Achievement-Greater Boston.

- - General Manager for New England at Delta Air Lines, Stover leads a multi-level team of sellers in Boston representing over $1B in corporate and agency revenue for Delta's coastal Hub. She is a certified Consultative Selling instructor, 5-time Chairmans Club nominee, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion East Sales leader, 2–time Global Sales Excellence winner, recognized as one Delta's emerging leaders through two development programs, and board member at Junior Achievement-Greater Boston. Lifetime Achievement: Mark Lev - President of Fenway Sports Management (FSM), Lev oversees business operations, sponsorships, and strategic growth for the firm, which includes partnerships with LeBron James and managing events at Fenway Park. A veteran in sports marketing with over 30 years of experience, he also leads Boston Common Golf (TGL). He is a prominent leader at BAAF, serving as a key supporter and speaker for the school's fundraising efforts, including the $35M Comprehensive Campaign that was completed in 2025.

For additional information about the Boston Arts Academy, Boston Arts Academy Foundation, the 2026 Honors Event on October 22nd, or to purchase tickets, sponsorships, or place an ad, visit www.baafhonors.org.

SOURCE Boston Arts Academy Foundation