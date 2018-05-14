Boston Athenæum To Host Panel On Biotechnology And Its Impact On Boston And Beyond

The panel consists of Carl Zimmer, esteemed science writer for the New York Times and panel moderator; Dr. Craig C. Mello, Nobel Laureate and RNA Interference research pioneer; Dr. Adam Koppel, neuroscientist and Managing Director of the Bain Capital Biosciences Fund; and Dr. David Meeker, Genzyme veteran and head of KSQ Therapeutics. The panel will convene at the Boston Athenæum, 10½ Beacon Street in downtown Boston, on May 21, 2018, at 5:30 pm, followed by a 7:00 p.m. reception. This event is open to the public. Seating is limited; registration is required, at www.bostonathenaeum.org. Sponsors for the evening are WilmerHale, the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The panel discussion will explore current trends in the life sciences and the resulting impact on people's lives. Topics include CAR T-cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, or RNA interference, as well as such developments as precision or personalized medicine, and what these advances mean for patients, and for our region, universities, and economy moving forward.

"The Athenæum is committed to exploring pressing issues affecting our region and beyond," said Elizabeth Barker, Stanford Calderwood Director of the Boston Athenæum. "Advances in biotechnology are constantly in the news, but how many of us really understand what they mean for our health and our economy? The Boston area is a center of growth in this industry, and we're honored and excited that this panel of experts has agreed to come to the library and shed light on the industry's impact."

ABOUT THE BOSTON ATHENÆUM

Encompassing an expansive circulating library, rich collections of paintings and rare materials for research and enjoyment, quiet spaces for reading and reflection, and serving as a forum for lively discussion and intellectual discourse, the Boston Athenæum is a distinct cultural treasure in the heart of Boston. Learn more at www.bostonathenaeum.org.

