Boston Barricade Company, Inc. Announces Hiring Stephan Schneider as Vice President of Sales

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Barricade Company is excited to introduce and welcome Stephan Schneider as the Company's new Vice President of Sales, reporting directly to Bob Putnam, our CEO. In his new role, Stephan will further develop our sales organization while training and leading a successful sales team. Stephan will serve on the Executive Committee at Boston Barricade, developing strategy and plans for the Company. Stephan brings with him leadership experience and a proven success record in sales and sales management, with a demonstrated history of working in the facilities services industry.

Boston Barricade VP of Sales Stephan Schneider

Stephan most recently served as the Vice President of National Accounts at FrontStreet Facility Solutions in which he successfully rebuilt the sales team, growing sales 15% in the first year. Prior to FrontStreet, Mr. Schneider was Regional Sales Manager for BrightView Landscapes, leading regional business developments where he sold the largest account in that company's history. He also spent many years as a National Account Executive with G&K Services building expertise in the uniform and facility services space, turning around low performing districts and teams.

Stephan can best be described as energetic, genuine, an excellent communicator and a great listener. He is an Atlanta, Georgia, native, earning his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Georgia State University, and living in Atlanta with his wife and four children. He enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and playing and watching sports.

With a strong passion for setting and reaching goals, Stephan is poised to lead our sales team. He describes his management style as straightforward and highly communicative. He is always a coach and a player, carrying a book of business as well as leading his team. Stephan says, "I am very excited about joining Boston Barricade. Our 89% Net Promoter Score is the highest I have ever seen. I look forward to being a part of such an amazing company and helping us grow to new heights."

Boston Barricade is delighted to have Stephan join the team and looks forward to continued success in the future!

About Boston Barricade:

Headquartered in Vero Beach, FL, Boston Barricade Company is an employee-owned company that simplifies the retail construction process by providing high-quality, branded enclosure solutions that are installed quickly overnight, anywhere in the country. We also help companies enhance their brand image by providing and installing graphics and car/fleet wraps.

More information on Boston Barricade can be found on its website: www.bostonbarricade.com

Media Contact: Adam Acosta, Director of Marketing 772-257-7428 aacosta@bostonbarricade.com

Related Images

stephan-schneider.jpg

Stephan Schneider

Boston Barricade VP of Sales Stephan Schneider

Related Links

Modular Barricades

Grand Format Graphics

SOURCE Boston Barricade Company, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bostonbarricade.com

