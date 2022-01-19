Boston-Based Author Jason Stadtlander Announces Release Date for First Book in New Sci-Fi Trilogy

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based author Jason Stadtlander announced today that his latest book, "The Ter'roc: Evolution," will be released on March 29, 2022. The science fiction novel is the first in a trilogy that combines the wonder of science fiction and the charge of a thriller and builds worlds never before seen by man.

Cover of The Ter'roc:Evolution Author Jason Stadtlander

According to Stadtlander, "The Ter'roc: Evolution" has been in the works for about five years and was originally a short story in his 2019 anthology, "Ruins of the Mind." In the collection, the author questions what it means to be human, the ups and downs that connect and affect us all, and how family is a rock that helps people get through life. Stadtlander continues that analysis in "The Ter'roc: Evolution."

In the novel, teenager Heidi Kilbourne is haunted by her dreams over the past few months. "We are coming for you. Do not resist us, or you shall all die," echoes in her mind and a strange creature is causing her to have night terrors. When Heidi ventures into a storm drain near the railroad tracks searching for adventure, she stumbles right into the discovery of a lifetime. An ancient alien race has been watching over humanity since its inception and is here to prevent a catastrophic attack on Earth.

Drawn into a group of humans recruited by the aliens, Heidi discovers a devastating secret and begins to question who the real invaders truly are. Are these aliens truly allies? Or is there something more sinister lurking beneath their claims?

"The whole story of the Ter'roc in the novel actually began with me telling a story to my oldest son, and it sort of developed from there," Stadtlander said. "'The Ter'roc: Evolution' is the first book of a trilogy introducing a whole new universe to science fiction reader fans."

Stadtlander lives in northern Massachusetts and has worked in information technology since 1995. He is also passionate about teaching parents and foster parents how to protect themselves and their children online, which he has been doing for several years. In his spare time, he enjoys building robots and 3D printing. His articles have appeared in various magazines, including Inspiration Unlimited in India and Practical Parenting in Australia. He also blogs for The Huffington Post.

Stadtlander previously published "The Steel Van Man," a crime thriller, in 2017.

"The Ter'roc: Evolution" was published by BHC Press, an award-winning independent publisher of fiction and nonfiction based in Michigan. For more information about the book and to pre-order on Amazon, Amazon UK, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, Google Books and Apple Books, visit jasonstadtlander.com/books/the-terroc-evolution.

