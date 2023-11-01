Boston-Based PR, Events and Public Affairs Firm The Castle Group Named Inc. Power Partner Awardee

The only Boston firm recognized with honors in eight Public Relations categories.

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media has announced its second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring PR, events, and public affairs firm The Castle Group in eight Power Partner public relations categories. Castle is the only Boston- and New England-headquartered PR firm selected and was chosen based on feedback from ten Castle clients across industry sectors. Castle's Power Partner Award covers general public relations, media relations, community relations, crisis communications, C-Suite visibility, internal/corporate communications, product PR and public affairs.

"We built The Castle Group on a strong partnership and our successful partnerships with clients mean everything to us – that clearly resonated with Inc.," said Sandy Lish, Castle principal and co-founder. "It's extra gratifying that it's based on our clients' feedback, and that our dedication to them and their success is both palpable and notable. Being the only Boston-headquartered firm in eight categories at the very heart of what we love to do is a major point of pride."

Castle is the only Boston- & New England-headquartered PR firm recognized with honors in 8 Public Relations categories. Post this

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

A certified women-owned business founded in 1996, Castle has always valued leading on equity and working with like-minded partners. Its work has included opportunities such as directing the PR and events effort to unveil "The Embrace," a first-of-its-kind monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King on Boston Common and its longstanding client relationships in energy, professional and financial services, real estate, education, healthcare, nonprofits, technology, and life sciences.

"We take great pride in delivering first-class results to our client partners, and in seeing all of our relationships—including clients, community and colleagues—as partnerships," said Wendy Spivak, Castle principal and co-founder. "Whether it's this recognition as an Inc. Power Partner, Sandy's recent Boston Business Journal Power 50: Movement Maker honor, or our being named a 2023 Game Changer by the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, it's gratifying to see our commitment to our partners widely recognized."

The second annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognizes B2B firms around the world in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, and more with proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About The Castle Group

Headquartered in Boston, with offices in Atlanta and Maui, The Castle Group is a certified women-owned firm known for leveraging local connections and global reach through PR, events management, crisis communications, public affairs, marketing, social media. With Fortune 500, high-growth startups, privately held, public sector, real estate, higher education, technology, life sciences, health care and non-profit clients, Castle is supremely skilled at navigating complex organizations and surfacing unique ways to powerfully deliver clients messages and make connections. Castle, founded in 1996, and its leadership have won numerous business, civic and industry awards, including: Forbes Top Public Relations Agencies, PRNews Top 100 Agency Elite, Top Women Business Enterprise CEOs, Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Award and Pinnacle Award for Entrepreneurship, and Boston Business Journal Power 50 Movement Maker. The firm is proud to be a leader in social impact initiatives such as its Mission to Motion series, which creates space for young professionals from diverse communities and industries to learn how they can apply their personal missions to create positive impact. Castle is a member of the Public Relations Global Network, more than 50 exclusively selected affiliates representing the world's major media markets.

CONTACT: Connor Burke, [email protected]

SOURCE The Castle Group, Inc.