Boston-Based Professional Rower and Tagalong Pro Athlete Develops Virtual Training Camp to Help Americans Improve Fitness Levels As Pandemic Trends in Positive Direction

BOSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating Massachusetts' reopening plan, Boston-based professional rower Laine Maher launches a virtual summer training camp to help Americans tackle escalating fitness challenges due to the pandemic. Laine's 5-week training program, called DEAR (Drop Everything And Row/Run) was designed in response to direct requests for guidance on regaining motivation, losing COVID-19 weight gain and successfully working exercise into weekly routines. DEAR begins July 5th and is available at www.TagalongWithAPro.com for $150.

Maher can regularly be seen rowing the Charles River as well as waterways across the US as an athlete for Hydrow , the live outdoor reality rowing machine. Her workouts reach thousands, many of whom have contacted her through social media about how to structure their fitness to get real results. In addition to rowing Laine is a competitive marathoner (2016 Chicago, 2019 Boston) and has made these sports her life's work. She privately trains athletes through Tagalong , a fitness technology platform, and promotes rowing and running as some of the best cardio/endurance exercises to stay fit and healthy while burning calories.

The 5-week DEAR program is designed to help people of all ages/fitness levels take control of their health and get in shape. Participants commit to running/rowing 10 minutes/day, 5 days/week. Weekly group check-ins, giveaways and an-end-of-month fitness challenge make the virtual camp fun, interactive and rewarding.

"People are struggling to lose COVID weight and don't know where to begin," says Laine. A February 2021 poll found that 42% of Americans gained an average of 29 pounds in 2020, with 10% gaining 50 plus.2 Another national study found 43% of Americans suffer from a lack of motivation to exercise and 85% are eager to make positive changes to their physical activity.3 There's excitement and anticipation around the camaraderie of working out with others again. Groups led by professionals/peers can help improve physical activity levels.4

"With cities like Boston opening up, I've had people contact me from all over to guide them with rowing/running. In an effort to help as many as possible, I came up with the DEAR Virtual Summer Training Camp. My goal is to connect people and create a community that celebrates movement together."

