Boston-Based Restaurant Rolls Back Lobster Roll Prices to $15 for National Lobster Day

One Day Only: Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 2:00–6:00 PM | Pauli's Boston, MA

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When was the last time you saw a lobster roll in Boston, or anywhere in New England for $15? Research shows it was more than a decade ago. On National Lobster Day (Thursday, September 25, 2025), Pauli's, located at 65 Salem Street in Boston's North End is making lobster roll history by rolling back its iconic lobster roll to 2012 pricing. From 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, guests can enjoy Pauli's famous Maine-style lobster roll packed with 7oz of fresh knuckle and claw lobster meat mixed with light mayonnaise and a touch of lemon for just $15 each. This limited-time throwback price is nearly unheard of in Boston today, where lobster rolls typically run $28–$40.

The Details:

Available only in-person at Pauli's (65 Salem St., Boston, MA )



One lobster roll per customer



Valid only from 2:00PM to 6:00PM on September 25



While supplies last

"Lobster rolls should be for everyone," said Paul Barker, owner of Pauli's. "For one afternoon, we're taking it back to a time when grabbing a lobster roll didn't feel like a splurge. We want the lines, the energy, and the excitement and we want Boston to be part of it."

This bold move is expected to draw a frenzy of lobster lovers eager to experience historic pricing not seen in Boston in over a decade. Expect lines and get there early!

