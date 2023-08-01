Boston Beer Company Releases 2022 ESG Report

News provided by

The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

01 Aug, 2023, 12:59 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Beer Company, (NYSE: SAM), maker of iconic, high-quality brands such as Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Dogfish Head and Angry Orchard, today released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

Continue Reading
Coming Into Focus
Coming Into Focus

"This year was one of increasing momentum for The Boston Beer Company," said Jill Westra, senior manager of sustainability, The Boston Beer Company. "We made important progress towards formalizing our corporate sustainability strategy and priorities, including leveraging the results of our materiality assessment and the expertise of our newly formed Executive Sustainability Committee to establish new Cornerstones of Priority. This work will guide our ESG efforts on topics most important to our business and stakeholders in the years to come as we build upon the progress made in 2022 towards improving our company, protecting our planet, investing in our coworkers and contributing to our communities."

Some of the key highlights of Boston Beer's 2022 ESG Report are as follows:

Our Company and Governance

  • Created an Executive Sustainability Committee composed of executive and senior leaders from across Boston Beer.
  • Established ESG "Cornerstones of Priority" to help shape how we direct our resources and energy on our sustainability journey in the years to come.
  • Developed a supplier code of conduct that formalizes our expectations of business partners.
  • Expanded our disclosures to report in accordance with GRI and SASB and began aligning our report with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Our Communities

  • Spent more than $3 million on social impact programs across our brands.
  • More than 700 coworkers volunteered across 36 community service days.
  • Hosted events to connect our drinkers with local businesses, including our first Brewing the American Dream Beer Bash in New York City.

Our Planet

  • Calculated our Scope 1 and 2 emissions for the first time.
  • Revised product palletizing and warehouse standards to help reduce product damage rate by 30% compared to 2021 and minimize returns and waste.
  • Saved 212,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy at our Pennsylvania brewery by replacing approximately 3,500 fluorescent light fixtures with energy-efficient LEDs.
  • Celebrated Earth Month with coworker volunteer opportunities and our first-ever innovation tournament and sustainability film fest.

Our People

  • Achieved 21% increase in hiring racially/ethnically diverse candidates compared to 2021.
  • Logged 71,900 hours of coworker training and involved a record-high number of coworkers.
  • Created the Value Four Council, a leadership council aimed at developing and amplifying DE&I initiatives.
  • Implemented a digital safety observation system and new health and safety policies and procedures that helped reduce our recorded work-related injury rate from 1.59% to 1.21% year over year.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, Hard Mountain Dew and other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

SOURCE The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

Also from this source

BOSTON BEER REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

BOSTON BEER NAMES DIEGO REYNOSO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND TREASURER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 5, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.