BOSTON BEER REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

27 Jul, 2023

BOSTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), today reported financial results for its second quarter that ended July 1, 2023. Key results were:

Second Quarter 2023 Summary:

  • Depletions decreased 3%
  • Shipments decreased 4.5%
  • Net revenue decreased 2.1% to $603.3 million
  • Gross margin increased 230 basis points to 45.4%
  • Net income increased 8.8% to $58.0 million
  • Diluted income per share increased 9.5% to $4.72

Capital Structure

  • Generated $119.0 million in operating cash flow in the second quarter
  • Ended the second quarter with $207.8 million in cash and no debt
  • Repurchased $52.5 million in shares from January 3, 2023 to July 21, 2023

"We saw improvement in our financial performance and our volume benefited from the timing of the July 4th holiday in the second quarter, as we continue to execute our operational plans. We are proud to have just been named the number one beer industry supplier in the Tamarron Survey, the annual poll of beer distributors conducted by Tamarron Consulting, for the sixth year in a row," said Chairman and Founder Jim Koch. "Our highly cash-generative business and strong balance sheet will not only fuel our 2023 brand investments, but have also enabled us to repurchase over $50 million in shares year-to-date."

"As we expected, our second quarter performance reflected strong growth in Twisted Tea, offset by continuing challenges in the hard seltzer category, and we are reiterating our 2023 depletion and shipment expectations as well as our earnings guidance," said President and CEO Dave Burwick. "Based on our second quarter financial performance, we plan to increase our balance of year spend behind both the Truly and Twisted Tea brands as we believe our messaging is effective and the business will respond over the short-and longer-term to these investments. We are focused on enhancing our productivity to continue to improve our gross margin and in turn incrementally invest to further strengthen our brands."

Details of the results were as follows:

Second Quarter 2023 (13 weeks ended July 1, 2023) Summary of Results

Net revenue of $603.3 million decreased 2.1% compared to the prior year.

Depletions in the second quarter decreased 3% from the prior year, reflecting decreases in the Company's Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Hard Mountain Dew and Samuel Adams brands, partially offset by increases in its Twisted Tea and Dogfish Head brands.

Shipment volume for the quarter was approximately 2.3 million barrels, a 4.5% decrease from the prior year, reflecting decreases in the Company's Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Samuel Adams, Hard Mountain Dew and Dogfish Head brands, partially offset by increases in its Twisted Tea brand.

The timing of the July 4th holiday relative to the Company's 2023 and 2022 fiscal calendars resulted in a depletion and shipment volume benefit in the second quarter of 2023. This volume benefit was the most significant factor in the difference between depletions and shipments on a fiscal calendar basis compared to a comparable weeks basis. On a comparable weeks basis, depletions declined approximately 7% and shipments declined 4.8%.

The Company believes distributor inventory as of July 1, 2023 averaged approximately three weeks on hand and was at an appropriate level for each of its brands, except for certain Twisted Tea brand packages that were below targeted levels due to higher than forecasted consumer demand.

Gross margin of 45.4% increased 230 basis points from the 43.1% margin realized in the prior year. Gross margin primarily benefited from strong price realization and procurement savings, which more than offset increased inflationary costs.

Advertising, promotional and selling expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $5.5 million or 3.6% from the second quarter of 2022, due to decreased freight to distributors of $15.7 million from lower rates and volumes, partially offset by an increase in brand and selling costs of $10.2 million, mainly driven by higher salaries and benefits costs, increased consulting costs and increased media investments.

General and administrative expenses increased by $6.1 million or 15.6% from the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to increased consulting and legal costs and higher salaries and benefits costs.

The Company incurred impairment costs for brewery equipment of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter was 27.5% compared to 24.7% in the prior year. In the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded a tax benefit of $0.03 and $0.08 per diluted share, respectively, resulting from the Accounting Standard "Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").

Year-to-date 2023 (26 weeks ended July 1, 2023) Summary of Results

Net revenue year-to-date of $1.013 billion decreased 3.2% compared to year-to-date 2022.

Depletions year-to-date decreased 4% from year-to-date 2022, reflecting decreases in the Company's Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, and Samuel Adams brands, partially offset by increases in its Twisted Tea and Hard Mountain Dew brands. Comparable weeks depletions year-to-date decreased 7%.

Shipment volume year-to-date was approximately 3.9 million barrels, a 5.8% decrease from year-to-date 2022, reflecting decreases in the Company's Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, and Samuel Adams brands, partially offset by increases in its Twisted Tea and Hard Mountain Dew brands. Comparable weeks shipments year-to-date decreased 7.6%.

Gross margin year-to-date of 42.4% increased from the 41.9% gross margin realized in year-to-date 2022, primarily due to price increases partially offset by higher inventory obsolescence costs, primarily related to rebranding Truly Vodka Seltzer to Truly Vodka Soda, and a non-recurring payment to a third-party contract brewery. Increased inflationary costs were offset by procurement savings.

Advertising, promotional and selling expenses year-to-date decreased $10.7 million or 3.8% from year-to-date 2022, primarily due to decreased freight to distributors of $28.3 million from lower rates and volumes, partially offset by an increase in brand investments of $17.6 million, mainly driven by increased salaries and benefits costs and higher investments in local marketing.

General and administrative expenses year-to-date increased by $10.0 million or 12.8% from year-to-date 2022, primarily due to increased consulting and legal costs.

In 2022, the Company recorded $5.3 million in contract termination costs, most of which was recorded in the first quarter, as a result of further negotiations with suppliers that eliminated certain future shortfall fees.

The Company's effective tax rate year-to-date was 27.5% compared to 25.1% year-to-date 2022. Year-to-date 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded tax benefit of $0.01 per diluted share and a tax benefit of $0.05 per diluted share, respectively, resulting from ASU 2016-09.

Net income year-to-date of $49.1 million or $3.98 per share, represented a decrease of $2.3 million or $0.17 per diluted share compared to year-to-date 2022. This decrease between periods was primarily driven by lower revenue, partially offset by higher gross margins and lower operating expenses.

The Company expects that its July 1, 2023 cash balance of $207.8 million, together with its projected future operating cash flows and the unused balance on its $150.0 million line of credit, will be sufficient to fund future cash requirements.

During the 26-week period ended July 1, 2023 and the period from July 2, 2023 through July 21, 2023, the Company repurchased its Class A Common Stock in the amounts of $46.7 million and $5.8 million, respectively, for a total of $52.5 million year to date. As of July 21, 2023, the Company had approximately $307.0 million remaining on the $1.2 billion share buyback expenditure limit set by the Board of Directors.

Depletions Estimate

Year-to-date depletions through the 29-week period ended July 22, 2023 are estimated by the Company to have decreased approximately 6% from the prior year fiscal period.

Full-Year 2023 Projections

The Company is maintaining the full year volume and earnings guidance previously communicated in its April 25, 2023 Earnings Release and increasing its Advertising, Promotion and Selling Expense guidance. The Company experienced lower than expected freight costs year to date, which in addition to gross margin performance allows it to further support its brands. The Company's actual 2023 results could vary significantly from the current projection and are highly sensitive to changes in volume projections particularly related to the hard seltzer category and supply chain performance as well as inflationary impacts. The 2023 fiscal year includes 52 weeks compared to the 2022 fiscal year which included 53 weeks.

Full Year 2023

Current Guidance

Prior Guidance

Depletions Decreases

(2%) to (8%)

(2%) to (8%)

Shipments Decreases

(2%) to (8%)

(2%) to (8%)

Price Increases

1% to 3%

1% to 3%

Gross Margin

41% to 43%

41% to 43%

Advertising, Promotion, and Selling Expense YoY Change ($ million)

$20 to $40

($5) to $15

Effective Tax Rate

28 %

28 %

EPS

$6.00 to $10.00

$6.00 to $10.00

Capital Spending ($ million)

$100 to $140

$100 to $140

Underlying the Company's current 2023 projections are the following full-year estimates and targets:

  • The Company's guidance on depletions and shipments includes the estimated negative impact of approximately 1.0 percentage point due to the fact that fiscal 2022 had 53 weeks and fiscal 2023 will have 52 weeks. On a 52-week comparable basis the Company expects depletions and shipments to decrease 1% to 7%.
  • As anticipated, the Company finished the first half at the lower end of shipment guidance range on a comparable weeks basis. The Company estimates that second half shipments will benefit from the expected continued growth of Twisted Tea which is its largest brand, the lapping of last year's Truly Margarita launch and additional investments in advertising spend in the second half of the year.
  • The Company's guidance incorporates an expectation of shortfall fees, which primarily impact the fourth quarter. Therefore, the Company expects year-over-year gross margin improvement to be lower in the fourth quarter relative to earlier quarters.
  • The advertising, selling and promotional expense projection does not include any changes in freight costs for the shipment of products to the Company's distributors.

Forward-Looking Statements

About the Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, Hard Mountain Dew, and Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers, as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

Thursday, July 27, 2023

THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)


(unaudited)


Thirteen weeks ended

Twenty-six weeks ended


July 1,
2023

June 25,
2022

July 1,
2023

June 25,
2022

Revenue

$

641,333

$

655,022

$

1,076,489

$

1,112,310

Less excise taxes

38,029


38,779


63,185


65,954

Net revenue

603,304


616,243


1,013,304


1,046,356

Cost of goods sold

329,141


350,468


583,479


607,629

Gross profit

274,163


265,775


429,825


438,727

Operating expenses:











Advertising, promotional, and selling expenses

149,362


154,883


274,790


285,498

General and administrative expenses

44,899


38,849


88,593


78,547

Contract termination costs and other




578





5,330

Impairment of brewery assets

1,532


80


2,016


121

Total operating expenses

195,793


194,390


365,399


369,496

Operating income

78,370


71,385


64,426


69,231

Other income (expense):











Interest income

1,855


83


3,499


50

Other expense

(122)


(601)


(224)


(701)

Total other income (expense)

1,733


(518)


3,275


(651)

Income before income tax provision

80,103


70,867


67,701


68,580

Income tax provision

22,068


17,518


18,622


17,186

Net income

$

58,035

$

53,349

$

49,079

$

51,394

Net income per common share – basic

$

4.73

$

4.33

$

3.99

$

4.18

Net income per common share – diluted

$

4.72

$

4.31

$

3.98

$

4.15

Weighted-average number of common shares – basic

12,268


12,319


12,288


12,309

Weighted-average number of common shares – diluted

12,276


12,341


12,304


12,341

Net income

$

58,035

$

53,349

$

49,079

$

51,394

Other comprehensive income (loss):











Foreign currency translation adjustment

126


(71)


144


(21)

  Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

126


(71)


144


(21)

  Comprehensive income

$

58,161

$

53,278

$

49,223

$

51,373

THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)


(unaudited)





July 1,
2023

December 31,
2022

Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

207,755

$

180,560

Accounts receivable

117,067


56,672

Inventories

155,702


148,450

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

34,798


27,461

Income tax receivable

1,748


10,126

Total current assets

517,070


423,269

Property, plant, and equipment, net

656,359


667,909

Operating right-of-use assets

39,817


43,768

Goodwill

112,529


112,529

Intangible assets, net

76,197


76,324

Third-party production prepayments

46,827


61,339

Other assets

43,754


35,635

Total assets

$

1,492,553

$

1,420,773

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

120,780

$

84,248

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

133,060


111,153

Current operating lease liabilities

8,967


8,866

Total current liabilities

262,807


204,267

Deferred income taxes, net

95,415


96,592

Non-current operating lease liabilities

40,755


45,274

Other liabilities

6,386


6,091

Total liabilities

405,363


352,224

Stockholders' Equity:





Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 22,700,000 shares authorized; 10,160,485
and 10,238,009 issued and outstanding as of July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022,
respectively

102


102

Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 4,200,000 shares authorized; 2,068,000
issued and outstanding as of July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022

21


21

Additional paid-in capital

646,086


629,515

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(66)


(210)

Retained earnings

441,047


439,121

Total stockholders' equity

1,087,190


1,068,549

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,492,553

$

1,420,773

THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)


(unaudited)


Twenty-six weeks ended


July 1,
2023

June 25,
2022

Cash flows provided by operating activities:





Net income

$

49,079

$

51,394

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

43,602


39,909

Impairment of brewery assets

2,016


121

Gain on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

(195)


(39)

Change in right-of-use assets

3,844


3,990

Stock-based compensation expense

8,266


7,730

Deferred income taxes

(1,177)


2,557

Other non-cash (income) expense

(88)


54

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

(60,307)


(64,469)

Inventories

(9,376)


(13,014)

Prepaid expenses, income tax receivable, and other current assets

1,041


46,715

Third-party production prepayments

14,512


14,067

Other assets

(5,995)


295

Accounts payable

38,872


48,337

Accrued expenses, other current liabilities, and other liabilities

21,354


(13,275)

Operating lease liabilities

(4,311)


(2,866)

Net cash provided by operating activities

101,137


121,506

Cash flows used in investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(34,809)


(50,804)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment

195


506

Net cash used in investing activities

(34,614)


(50,298)

Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities:





Repurchases of Class A common stock

(45,887)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options and sale of investment shares

9,466


4,610

Cash paid on finance leases

(797)


(870)

Line of credit borrowings




30,000

Line of credit repayments




(30,000)

Payment of tax withholding on stock-based payment awards and investment shares

(2,110)


(3,468)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(39,328)


272

Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

27,195


71,480

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

180,560


66,321

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

207,755

$

137,801







