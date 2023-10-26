BOSTON BEER REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), today reported financial results for its third quarter that ended September 30, 2023. Key results were:

Third Quarter 2023 Summary:

Depletions decreased 6% on a fiscal calendar basis and decreased approximately 3% on a comparable week basis

Shipments decreased 2.5% on a fiscal calendar basis and decreased 1.8% on a comparable week basis

Net revenue increased 0.9% to $601.6 million

Gross margin increased 250 basis points to 45.7%

Net income of $45.3 million , which includes non-cash brand impairment charges of $16.4 million and the related tax benefit

, which includes non-cash brand impairment charges of and the related tax benefit Diluted earnings per share of $3.70 , including non-cash brand impairment charges of $0.96 per share

Capital Structure

Generated $131.3 million in operating cash flow in the third quarter

in operating cash flow in the third quarter Ended the third quarter with $310.8 million in cash and no debt

in cash and no debt Repurchased $69.4 million in shares from January 3, 2023 to October 20, 2023

"On a comparable weeks basis, which adjusts for the timing impact of the July 4th holiday, our depletions trends improved from a decrease of 7% in the second quarter to a decrease of 3% in the third quarter. We continue to execute our operational plans and grew revenue, gross margin and operating cash flow in the quarter which enabled us to repurchase over $69 million in shares year-to-date," said Chairman and Founder Jim Koch. "Our highly cash-generative business and strong balance sheet allow us to invest in our brands as we work to return to long-term sustainable growth."

"We are pleased with our performance in the third quarter as momentum on Twisted Tea remained strong and we continued to show progress on our margin enhancement plans while increasing brand investment. Based on our results year-to-date and our expectations for the fourth quarter, we are narrowing our revenue and EPS guidance ranges," said President and CEO Dave Burwick. "We plan to continue to invest behind the Twisted Tea and Truly brands while also nurturing innovation across Beyond Beer categories to drive long-term growth."

Details of the results were as follows:

Third Quarter 2023 (13 weeks ended September 30, 2023) Summary of Results

Net revenue of $601.6 million increased 0.9% compared to the prior year.

Depletions in the third quarter decreased 6% from the prior year, reflecting decreases in the Company's Truly, Angry Orchard, Samuel Adams and Dogfish Head brands, partially offset by increases in its Twisted Tea and Hard Mountain Dew brands.

Shipment volume for the quarter was approximately 2.3 million barrels, a 2.5% decrease from the prior year, reflecting decreases in the Company's Truly, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard and Dogfish Head brands, partially offset by increases in its Twisted Tea and Hard Mountain Dew brands.

The timing of the July 4th holiday relative to the Company's 2023 and 2022 fiscal calendars resulted in a negative depletion and shipment volume impact in the third quarter of 2023. This volume impact was the most significant factor in the difference between depletions and shipments on a fiscal calendar basis compared to a comparable weeks basis. On a comparable weeks basis, depletions declined approximately 3% and shipments declined 1.8%.

The Company believes distributor inventory as of September 30, 2023 averaged approximately five weeks on hand and was at an appropriate level for each of its brands.

Gross margin of 45.7% increased 250 basis points from the 43.2% margin realized in the prior year. Gross margin primarily benefited from strong price realization, lower inventory obsolescence and procurement savings, which were partially offset by increased inflationary costs.

Advertising, promotional and selling expenses for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $1.1 million or 0.7% from the third quarter of 2022, due to decreased freight to distributors of $10.8 million from lower rates and volumes, partially offset by an increase in brand and selling costs of $9.6 million, mainly driven by higher salaries and benefits costs and increased media investments.

General and administrative expenses increased by $4.9 million or 13.2% from the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher salaries and benefits costs and increased consulting costs.

Impairment of intangible assets reflects a $16.4 million non-cash impairment charge recorded primarily for the Dogfish Head brand, taken as a result of the Company's annual impairment analysis as of September 1, 2023. The impairment determination was primarily based on the latest forecasts of brand performance which has been below our projections made on the acquisition date. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded an impairment charge of $27.1 million for the Dogfish Head brand.

The Company incurred impairment costs for brewery equipment of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter was 29.3% compared to 28.6% in the prior year. In the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded a tax benefit of $0.00 and $0.02 per diluted share, respectively, resulting from the Accounting Standard "Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").

Year-to-date 2023 (39 weeks ended September 30, 2023) Summary of Results

Net revenue year-to-date of $1.615 billion decreased 1.7% compared to year-to-date 2022.

Depletions year-to-date decreased 5% from year-to-date 2022, reflecting decreases in the Company's Truly, Angry Orchard, Samuel Adams and Dogfish Head brands, partially offset by increases in its Twisted Tea and Hard Mountain Dew brands. Comparable weeks depletions year-to-date decreased 5%.

Shipment volume year-to-date was approximately 6.2 million barrels, a 4.6% decrease from year-to-date 2022, reflecting decreases in the Company's Truly, Angry Orchard, Samuel Adams, and Dogfish Head brands, partially offset by increases in its Twisted Tea and Hard Mountain Dew brands. Comparable weeks shipments year-to-date decreased 5.5%.

Gross margin year-to-date of 43.6% increased from the 42.4% gross margin realized in year-to-date 2022, primarily due to price increases and procurement savings that were partially offset by increased inflationary costs.

Advertising, promotional and selling expenses year-to-date decreased $11.8 million or 2.7% from year-to-date 2022, primarily due to decreased freight to distributors of $39.0 million from lower rates and volumes, partially offset by an increase in brand investments of $27.2 million, mainly driven by increased salaries and benefits costs and higher investments in local marketing and media.

General and administrative expenses year-to-date increased by $15.0 million or 12.9% from year-to-date 2022, primarily due to increased consulting and increased salaries and benefits costs.

The Company incurred impairment costs for brewery equipment of $3.9 million year-to-date 2023 and $1.3 million year-to-date 2022.

In 2022, the Company recorded $5.3 million in contract termination costs, most of which was recorded in the first quarter, as a result of further negotiations with suppliers that eliminated certain future shortfall fees.

The Company's effective tax rate year-to-date was 28.4% compared to 26.3% year-to-date 2022. Year-to-date 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded tax benefit of $0.01 per diluted share and a tax benefit of $0.03 per diluted share, respectively, resulting from ASU 2016-09.

Net income year-to-date of $94.4 million or $7.67 per diluted share, represented an increase of $15.7 million or $1.31 per diluted share compared to year-to-date 2022. This increase between periods was primarily driven by higher gross margins and lower impairment, partially offset by lower revenue and a higher tax rate.

The Company expects that its September 30, 2023 cash balance of $310.8 million, together with its projected future operating cash flows and the unused balance on its $150.0 million line of credit, will be sufficient to fund future cash requirements.

During the 39-week period ended September 30, 2023 and the period from October 1, 2023 through October 20, 2023, the Company repurchased its Class A Common Stock in the amounts of $62.9 million and $6.6 million, respectively, for a total of $69.4 million year to date. As of October 20, 2023, the Company had approximately $290.0 million remaining on the $1.2 billion share buyback expenditure limit set by the Board of Directors.

Depletions Estimate

Year-to-date depletions through the 42-week period ended October 21, 2023 are estimated by the Company to have decreased approximately 5% from the prior year period on both a fiscal and comparable weeks basis.

Full-Year 2023 Projections

The Company is updating the full year volume and earnings guidance previously communicated in its July 27, 2023 Earnings Release. The Company's actual 2023 results could vary significantly from the current projection and are highly sensitive to changes in volume projections and supply chain performance. The 2023 fiscal year includes 52 weeks compared to the 2022 fiscal year which included 53 weeks.

Full Year 2023 Current Guidance Prior Guidance Depletions Decreases (5%) to (7%) (2%) to (8%) Shipments Decreases (5%) to (7%) (2%) to (8%) Price Increases 2% to 3% 1% to 3% Gross Margin 42% to 43% 41% to 43% Advertising, Promotion, and Selling Expense

YoY Change ($ million) $25 to $35 $20 to $40 Effective Tax Rate 28 % 28 % GAAP EPS $6.04 to $8.04 $6.00 to $10.00 Non-GAAP EPS $7.00 to $9.00 - Capital Spending ($ million) $60 to $90 $100 to $140

The non-GAAP earnings per share (Non-GAAP EPS) projection excludes the impact of the non-cash brand value impairments of $16.4 million or $0.96 per diluted share.

Underlying the Company's current 2023 projections are the following full-year estimates and targets:

The Company's guidance on depletions and shipments includes the estimated negative impact of approximately 1.0 percentage point due to the fact that fiscal 2022 had 53 weeks and fiscal 2023 will have 52 weeks. On a 52-week comparable basis the Company expects depletions and shipments to decrease 4% to 6%. The 53rd week overlap is expected to negatively impact fourth quarter volume trends by approximately 6 percentage points.

The Company expects price realization in the fourth quarter to be positive but at a lower level due to lower third quarter price increases compared to the prior year.

The Company's guidance incorporates an expectation of higher shortfall fees at third party breweries and lower fixed cost absorption per barrel at its owned breweries due to lower seasonal volumes in the fourth quarter. Therefore, the Company expects gross margin to be lower in the fourth quarter relative to earlier quarters.

The advertising, selling and promotional expense projection does not include any changes in freight costs for the shipment of products to the Company's distributors.

2024 Financial Guidance

The Company is planning to provide full year 2024 financial guidance during its fourth quarter earnings call in February 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP EPS is not a defined term under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP EPS, or Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, excludes from projected GAAP EPS the impact of the non-cash asset impairment charge of $16.4 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, recognized in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 relating primarily to the Dogfish Head brand. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for diluted earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to make operating and strategic decisions and to evaluate the Company's underlying business performance. Management believes this forward-looking non-GAAP measure provides meaningful and useful information to investors and analysts regarding the Company's outlook for its ongoing financial and business performance or trends and facilitates period to period comparisons of its forecasted financial performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that state the Company's or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Copies of these documents are available from the SEC and may be found on the Company's website, www.bostonbeer.com. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About the Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, Hard Mountain Dew, and Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers, as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)





(unaudited)





Thirteen weeks ended



Thirty-nine weeks ended





September 30,

2023



September 24,

2022



September 30,

2023



September 24,

2022

Revenue

$ 639,394



$ 634,332



$ 1,715,883



$ 1,746,642

Less excise taxes



37,795





37,879





100,980





103,833

Net revenue



601,599





596,453





1,614,903





1,642,809

Cost of goods sold



326,951





338,707





910,430





946,336

Gross profit



274,648





257,746





704,473





696,473

Operating expenses:























Advertising, promotional, and selling expenses



152,579





153,717





427,369





439,215

General and administrative expenses



42,241





37,382





130,834





115,929

Impairment of intangible assets



16,426





27,100





16,426





27,100

Impairment of brewery assets



1,900





1,181





3,916





1,302

Contract termination costs and other



—





—





—





5,330

Total operating expenses



213,146





219,380





578,545





588,876

Operating income



61,502





38,366





125,928





107,597

Other income (expense):























Interest income



3,478





759





6,977





809

Other expense



(913)





(891)





(1,137)





(1,592)

Total other income (expense)



2,565





(132)





5,840





(783)

Income before income tax provision



64,067





38,234





131,768





106,814

Income tax provision



18,772





10,948





37,394





28,134

Net income

$ 45,295



$ 27,286



$ 94,374



$ 78,680

Net income per common share – basic

$ 3.70



$ 2.21



$ 7.69



$ 6.39

Net income per common share – diluted

$ 3.70



$ 2.21



$ 7.67



$ 6.36

Weighted-average number of common shares – basic



12,228





12,321





12,268





12,313

Weighted-average number of common shares – diluted



12,233





12,344





12,280





12,342

Net income

$ 45,295



$ 27,286



$ 94,374



$ 78,680

Other comprehensive loss:























Foreign currency translation adjustment



(144)





(242)





—





(263)

Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax



(144)





(242)





—





(263)

Comprehensive income

$ 45,151



$ 27,044



$ 94,374



$ 78,417



THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)





(unaudited)











September 30,

2023



December 31,

2022

Assets











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 310,778



$ 180,560

Accounts receivable



87,977





56,672

Inventories



148,402





148,450

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



32,242





27,461

Income tax receivable



-





10,126

Total current assets



579,399





423,269

Property, plant, and equipment, net



647,323





667,909

Operating right-of-use assets



37,456





43,768

Goodwill



112,529





112,529

Intangible assets, net



59,707





76,324

Third-party production prepayments



39,209





61,339

Other assets



41,265





35,635

Total assets

$ 1,516,888



$ 1,420,773

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 114,699



$ 84,248

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



141,025





111,153

Current operating lease liabilities



9,030





8,866

Total current liabilities



264,754





204,267

Deferred income taxes, net



86,243





96,592

Non-current operating lease liabilities



38,461





45,274

Other liabilities



6,653





6,091

Total liabilities



396,111





352,224

Stockholders' Equity:











Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 22,700,000 shares authorized; 10,116,181 and

10,238,009 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively



101





102

Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 4,200,000 shares authorized; 2,068,000

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022



21





21

Additional paid-in capital



650,874





629,515

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(210)





(210)

Retained earnings



469,991





439,121

Total stockholders' equity



1,120,777





1,068,549

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,516,888



$ 1,420,773



THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





(unaudited)





Thirty-nine weeks ended





September 30,

2023



September 24,

2022

Cash flows provided by operating activities:











Net income

$ 94,374



$ 78,680

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



66,603





60,765

Impairment of intangible assets



16,426





27,100

Impairment of brewery assets



3,916





1,302

Change in right-of-use assets



5,781





5,986

Stock-based compensation expense



12,313





10,328

Deferred income taxes



(10,349)





2,199

Other non-cash expense



40





312

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(31,253)





(37,745)

Inventories



3,786





(45,185)

Prepaid expenses, income tax receivable, and other current assets



3,986





52,680

Third-party production prepayments



22,130





20,845

Other assets



(9,368)





(7,661)

Accounts payable



31,341





67,620

Accrued expenses, other current liabilities, and other liabilities



29,217





(7,861)

Operating lease liabilities



(6,542)





(4,412)

Net cash provided by operating activities



232,401





224,953

Cash flows used in investing activities:











Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(48,777)





(70,313)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment



1,708





506

Net cash used in investing activities



(47,069)





(69,807)

Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities:











Repurchases of Class A common stock



(62,477)





—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and sale of investment shares



10,660





5,327

Cash paid on finance leases



(1,184)





(1,270)

Line of credit borrowings



—





30,000

Line of credit repayments



—





(30,000)

Payment of tax withholding on stock-based payment awards and investment shares



(2,113)





(3,474)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(55,114)





583

Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



130,218





155,729

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



180,560





66,321

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 310,778



$ 222,050



