Boston Behavioral Health Center Expands, Opens North Station Office

BOSTON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Psychology Associates® (CPA), an award-winning private behavioral health center, announced the opening of its newest location near North Station. Since 2004, CPA has grown to become one of New England's preeminent behavioral health groups, offering a uniquely comprehensive range of multi-disciplinary behavioral health and psychological services for children and adults.

Commonwealth Psychology Associates

The new location, just steps from North Station and close to the Mass General Hospital campus, is the group's third location within Boston and its fifth location overall. Additional locations are in Boston's Back Bay & Financial District, Newton Corner and Newton-Wellesley. "Demand for high-quality, collaborative care has skyrocketed and we're striving to increase access to services by adding more clinicians in a new, convenient location," said Dr. Andrea Piatt, a clinical neuropsychologist who is the founder and CEO of CPA.

The shortage of accessible mental health treatment is a growing problem, especially among children, adolescents, and college students. For adults, untreated anxiety and depression often exacerbate health problems, contribute to substance abuse problems, and result in difficulties at work and in family life. CPA hopes to make it easier for clients to find great care. Dr. Piatt said, "One of the reasons we chose the North Station location is because it will allow clients from Cambridge, Somerville and areas north of the city to reach us directly, without needing to transfer to another line or bus." She added, "In my experience, if providers are located in inconvenient areas, clients are more likely to cancel sessions or discontinue treatment prematurely."

Since each of CPA's city locations is in close proximity to one of Boston's three major commuter rail stations, many of their clients come from distant areas of the state, as well as New Hampshire and Rhode Island. For the hundreds of thousands of people from all over the state who are employed within Boston, CPA's city locations allow clients to attend appointments during daytime hours, over lunch, or during a break. Dr. Piatt stated, "By the time commuters arrive home in the evening, their opportunities for finding behavioral healthcare decline significantly since fewer providers are available in more distant areas and even fewer have evening appointments." She added, "With our newest city location, we'll be able to help more people get the help they need, when and where they need it.

The standard in behavioral health, CPA is a multi-disciplinary psychological counseling & behavioral health center dedicated to providing collaborative, state of the art assessment and treatment. CPA has five locations throughout Greater Boston, where 65+ full-time doctoral-level psychologists, neuropsychologists, psychiatrists and psychopharmacologists offer specialty services including: behavioral medicine, stress management training, biofeedback, neuropsychological evaluation, ADHD diagnosis and treatment, Autism Spectrum Disorder evaluations, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy for Depression, medication consultation, child & adolescent services, and much more. Since opening in 2004, CPA has helped over 20,000 clients lead happier, healthier lives and has been honored as a "Top 100 Woman Led Business" and a three-time recipient of the Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" award.

