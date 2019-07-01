Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Update on Phase 3 CanStem111P Study of Napabucasin in Patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Following Interim Analysis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Biomedical, Inc. today announced that the CanStem111P study evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational agent napabucasin plus weekly nab-paclitaxel with gemcitabine versus weekly nab-paclitaxel with gemcitabine in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma will be discontinued due to futility. This decision is based on a recommendation by the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), following a pre-specified interim analysis of futility at 50 percent of the total planned events. No new safety concerns were raised by the DSMB.

"Pancreatic cancer is an area of high unmet need and our hope was to develop a new therapeutic option for patients. We are disappointed with the results of this interim analysis and would like to express gratitude to the trial participants, their families, investigators and staff for their efforts and contributions to this study," said Patricia S. Andrews, Chief Executive Officer, Boston Biomedical, Inc. "Boston Biomedical and our parent company, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., remain committed to CanStem303C, a phase 3 trial of napabucasin in metastatic colorectal cancer, and to oncology as a key priority for the organizations."

Boston Biomedical intends to work with study investigators to complete a full evaluation of the CanStem111P trial results. The data and analyses of this study will be provided to regulatory authorities and will be presented and published for the oncology community.

About Napabucasin

Napabucasin is an orally-administered investigational agent that is bioactivated by NQO1, which generates reactive oxygen species (ROS) to affect multiple oncogenic cellular pathways, including the STAT3 pathway, which is expected to result in cancer cell death.1

Napabucasin is being investigated in CanStem303C, a phase 3 trial for metastatic colorectal cancer (NCT02753127). It is also being investigated in earlier phase trials in multiple solid malignancies.

About Boston Biomedical, Inc.

Boston Biomedical, Inc. is a developer of novel cancer therapeutics with the goal of significantly improving patient outcomes. The company's most advanced research programs are focused on investigational agents that inhibit multiple oncogenic pathways, including cancer stemness pathways, and modifying immune responses. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Boston Biomedical, Inc. is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company based in Japan.

Additional information about the company and its pipeline can be found at www.BostonBiomedical.com.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information presently available and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.

1 Chang, A., et.al (2019). Evaluation of Tumor Cell-Tumor Microenvironment Component Interactions as Potential Predictors of Patient Response to Napabucasin. Molecular Cancer Research.

