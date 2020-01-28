Boston Board Game Bar Introduces New Games and Fresh Plot Lines

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tavern of Tales, an interactive board game experience in Mission Hill, is announcing the release of a new game called 5-Minute Dungeon and fresh plot lines for their current games Forbidden Island and The Resistance. The announcement of these new experiences builds upon Tavern of Tales' successful opening few months offering immersive, sound-enhanced gameplay for players at all levels.

5-Minute Dungeon adds another captivating experience to a library of games and to the repertoire of Tavern of Tales' staff of knowledgeable gamemasters. Players work together with a gamemaster to try to match cards and defeat five bosses and their minions, moving from dungeon to dungeon, with a time cap of five minutes to get past each one. Tavern of Tales offers a unique script and narration recorded by professional voice actors and has partnered with KandleCity Music to create an original soundtrack that immerses players in the game and ensures they feel the heat when they get close to five minutes. The soundtrack even includes elevator music for traveling between levels.

The new plot line for Forbidden Island adds a fourth experience to this classic game, where players hear narration from water and fire gods trying to keep them away from the island. In the new Resistance plot line, players are split into two teams: the spies vs. the rebels. Rebels must decide who is telling the truth and who is trying to sabotage their mission as they try to take down an evil empire. No matter what happens, Tavern of Tales has developed evolving plot lines to keep players engaged through subsequent missions.

"We're excited to offer new immersive gameplay options by both expanding our library and layering on new plot lines for experienced players," said CEO Nicholas Chen. "No matter how many times you come to Tavern of Tales, we can offer you a completely new experience; one you won't find anywhere else."

Tavern of Tales will be showcasing 5-Minute Dungeon at their Valentine's Day event. You can purchase tickets through their website at https://www.tavernoftales.com/events/vday.

Tavern of Tales is a board game bar and café that offers adventure beyond the board through immersive gameplay and sound experiences. With carefully curated games to choose from, players can step into new roles and interact with each other on their own adventures, while enjoying drinks and appetizers. Tavern of Tales is located in Mission Hill at 1478 Tremont St., Boston, near the Roxbury Crossing T stop and Brigham Circle T stop. For more information, visit www.tavernoftales.com.

