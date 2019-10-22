Boston Board Game Café Coming Soon Offers Interactive Player Experiences

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tavern of Tales, an interactive board game bar and café, is coming soon to Mission Hill to provide an immersive gaming experience that welcomes players of all levels to participate in its storylines. The tavern's grand opening weekend is November 15-17 at 1478 Tremont St., Boston, between the Roxbury Crossing T stop and Brigham Circle T stop, and will have complimentary refreshments, snacks, and swag available for opening weekend guests, while supplies last.

The staff will include game masters who intimately know the rules, cover the setup, and establish storylines so players can focus their time on actual game play. Games will be accompanied by interactive sound experiences, and players can record their progress in Quest Logs to unlock discounts and rewards through different gameplay achievements.

While most board game bars and cafés offer hundreds of games, Tavern of Tales is intentionally keeping its library focused by offering six carefully curated gaming experiences upon opening:



Eight Minute Empire

Forbidden Island

Mysterium

Robots on the Line

The Resistance

Tokaido

"The staff we've hired are experts in each game we offer to help curate an atmosphere that welcomes beginners and experts around the same table," said CEO Nicholas Chen. "We want to showcase board games beyond their gameplay aspect, highlighting the stories the original developers were trying to tell while making it simple enough for newcomers to enjoy with friends over drinks and snacks."

Rather than filling an existing space, Tavern of Tales was intentionally designed and built from the ground up with McMahon Architects to create the ideal environment for an interactive board game bar. The location was chosen in proximity to the T for increased accessibility, and everything from the soundproof rooms with intricately placed audio features to the layout of the lobby is crafted to create an excellent gameplay experience and facilitate a welcoming community feel.

Tavern of Tales invites players at all levels to join them on grand opening weekend, which begins on Friday, November 15 at 11 a.m through Sunday, November 17. For more information, visit www.tavernoftales.com.

About Tavern of Tales

Tavern of Tales is a board game bar and café that offers adventure beyond the board through immersive gameplay and sound experiences. With carefully curated games to choose from, players can step into new roles and interact with each other on their own adventures, while enjoying drinks and appetizers. Tavern of Tales is located in Mission Hill at 1478 Tremont St., Boston, near the Roxbury Crossing T stop and Brigham Circle T stop. For more information, visit www.tavernoftales.com.

Media Contact

Alexea Veneracion

SSPR

aveneracion@sspr.com

SOURCE Tavern of Tales

Related Links

https://www.tavernoftales.com

