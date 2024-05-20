Boston Book Festival presents Lit Crawl Boston 2024: A Night of Literary Adventure and Mayhem

BOSTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a two-year break, Lit Crawl Boston is back and more provocative and innovative than ever. On June 6, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Union Square, Somerville will pop with an eclectic line-up of literary-themed games, poetry, music, theater, and more! All for free.

Lit Crawl Boston is an immersive literary experience that brings community together in unexpected places. Attendees can expect a diverse range of 20-plus interactive literary-inspired delights, fusion performances, and oddities, including a poetry slam in an old police car garage, a murder mystery outside an ice cream shop, and staged shorts of James Joyce ' s writings in a beer garden!

"We are thrilled to bring back Lit Crawl Boston this year," explains Jenny Dworkin, Boston Book Festival Executive Director. "With over 20 Boston-area literary groups presenting across 12 venues in Union Square, this is a not-to-be-missed evening of programming that serves up the unique, the hilarious, and the compelling."

Admission is FREE and no registration is required to join in the festivities. So mark your calendars and get ready to Lit Crawl your way through Union Square, Somerville. Be sure to wear your walking shoes!

For the full schedule, visit https://bostonbookfest.org/litcrawl/

