Boston Bound: School of Rock Looks to Amplify Its Reach with New Locations

Global brand with over two decades of experience identifies Boston as a prime spot for music education franchise expansion

BOSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education with over 370 schools across 17 global markets, is looking to expand its presence in Boston including the Quincy, Braintree and Hingham neighborhoods.

"Boston has a vibrant contemporary music scene, featuring historic venues and festivals that showcase diverse genres and musicians. As the home of Berklee College of Music, one of the world's most prestigious and renowned music schools, Boston is an ideal location for expanding our music education opportunities," said Stacey Ryan, COO of School of Rock. "At School of Rock, we cultivate confidence, teamwork, and self-discipline for success both on stage and in life. Over the years, many of our students have excelled in our programs, becoming accomplished musicians, confident leaders, and team players. We're thrilled to expand our presence in Boston with passionate entrepreneurs and bring our unique music education to even more communities."

School of Rock provides students with an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and keyboard/piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn music theory and techniques via songs from various legendary artists.

With over two decades of experience, School of Rock provides entrepreneurs the opportunity to align with a global brand and proven business model. School of Rock's programs have inspired many music lovers, teachers, entrepreneurs and parents of students to join the network of franchise owners and take part in its mission of enriching lives through music education. Through the power of music, prospective franchise owners can make a lasting impact on the lives of students and their communities.

"Owning School of Rock Burlington has been a rewarding experience. Each performance is always a huge success for both our students and instructors, and surpasses expectations every time. We deeply value the parents who believe in our program and recognize the growth in their students' confidence and poise," said Mark Abruzzese, owner of School of Rock Burlington. "At School of Rock, we don't teach music just to put on shows; we put on shows to teach music. I couldn't be happier with the service we provide to our families."

Boston is a key location for School of Rock due to the organization's significant expansion plans in Massachusetts since establishing its headquarters in Canton, Massachusetts in 2018. As the Canton office continues to innovate and expand with experienced executives, new schools in the surrounding areas will have more direct access to leadership, resources and tools to grow. Individuals interested in witnessing the impact of the program are encouraged to purchase tickets and attend the School of Rock AllStars tour performance in Cambridge, Massachusetts at the Sonia Live Music Venue on July 24.

The initial investment for a School of Rock franchise is approximately $379,800 - $661,150 including a $49,900 franchise fee. Ideal candidates, or groups of investors, will have a net worth of $350,000, of which $150,000 is liquid. Additionally, U.S. military veterans receive a special discount on their initial franchise fee.

For information on School of Rock franchise opportunities, visit schoolofrock.com/franchising/pr or register HERE to attend an upcoming School of Rock Franchising 101 webinar.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 19 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 67,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: International Franchise Associations 2024 Franchisees of the Year; 2024 and 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2024 Global Franchise Highly Commended Best Children's Service and Education Franchise Recognition; Franchise Business Review's 2024 and 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes #2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA .

