Boston Business Journal Names Curriculum Associates a 2018 "Best Place to Work" Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year

The Boston Business Journal announced its list of honorees for the 2018 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts on Thursday, April 12. Click here to see the full list. The BBJ received more than 350 nominations for this year's list. As in past years, honorees were divided among five company categories: Extra Small (20 to 49 employees), Small (50 to 99 employees), Medium (100 to 249 employees), Large (250 to 999 employees), and Extra Large (1,000 employees and over).

"We are extremely excited to recognize and honor the companies that clearly value and appreciate their employees and have backed that up by putting into place wonderful programs to keep everyone motivated and happy," said Carolyn M. Jones, the Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher.

Curriculum Associates' mission has always been to make classrooms better places for teachers and learners, and the company's culture is heavily tied to this mission. Curriculum Associates believes successful companies must have a higher purpose and promote a culture in which employees are driven by that purpose to succeed. As a result, employees at every level are committed to making a true difference in education.

In addition to instilling shared values to foster company culture, the company has also implemented several innovative employee-focused initiatives that have had a positive impact on the company, supporting its growth while increasing employee satisfaction and retention. Curriculum Associates has hired 136 new employees to date this year. For more information on open positions, visit http://www.CAInc.com/WorkForUs.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Best Place to Work for the fourth year in a row. Ensuring that our employees are happy, supported and have the opportunity for growth has always been among our top priorities," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Our talented, hardworking team is the driving force behind Curriculum Associates' success and is why we remain an innovative leader in the education technology industry."

The winners and their final rankings were determined by Quantum Workplace, which conducted an online survey of the employees for each company asking them to rate their respective work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation and benefits.

This is the 14th year that the Boston Business Journal is publishing its Best Places to Work list. Company rankings were also published in a special supplement in the June 22 edition.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

About the Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal is Greater Boston's leading source of business news, information and events, reaching readers through the weekly print publication, the website BostonBusinessJournal.com and e-mail products. The BBJ also prints the annual Book of Lists—the region's top resource for business decision-makers seeking information about potential clients, suppliers, and partners. The Boston Business Journal is published by American City Business Journals, the nation's largest publisher of metropolitan business news.

