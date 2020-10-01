Boston Business Journal Names Curriculum Associates a 2020 Best Places to Work Company

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal (BBJ) has named Curriculum Associates to its 2020 Best Places to Work—the BBJ's exclusive ranking of Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people.

The 79 companies honored in 2020 range in size and industry, with winners from the technology sector, retail industry, health care space, commercial real estate, and more.

Curriculum Associates was founded with a mission to support teaching and learning wherever they're taking place. Recognizing this mission's success is driven by the more than 1,500 talented staff members it employs, Curriculum Associates places a high priority on the happiness of its employees. A range of current benefits includes flexible work hours, virtual fitness classes, and reimbursable childcare support during school closures. Curriculum Associates has earned numerous accolades over the years as a top place to work and has a turnover rate far below the national average.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work for the fifth time," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Our passionate team always puts the needs of students and educators first. We are proud of their heroic work to support learning through the pandemic and grateful for this recognition of our service-focused culture."

The 165 businesses that met the criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work–life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits.

Based on the results of those surveys, businesses were assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum. The top-rated companies are listed in five size categories: extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 999 employees), and extra large (1,000 employees and up).

"These are challenging days for businesses and their employees," said Carolyn Jones, Boston Business Journal market president and publisher, "and the companies that appear on this year's Best Places to Work lists—our 18th year of honoring such companies—are leading the way as the region's top workplaces."

A Best Places to Work special publication is scheduled to be published in the Oct. 2 Weekly Edition of the Business Journal.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

About the Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 43 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today.

SOURCE Curriculum Associates