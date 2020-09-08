Boston Business Journal Names Leader Bank, N.A. Among the Most Charitable Companies in Massachusetts

"We are very honored to receive a Corporate Citizenship Award for the fourth consecutive year," said Sushil K. Tuli, Chairman and CEO of Leader Bank. "Leader Bank strives to be a true community bank, which includes giving back to local non-profits and organizations that help serve the needs of our neighbors and friends, and we are proud of our employees who volunteered nearly 2,000 hours of their time last year to worthy causes in Massachusetts. We look forward to continuing this tradition of service to our communities in the years to come."

This list is published annually to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities.

"During a year filled with unprecedented events and change, it's incredible to think that the Boston Business Journal's Corporate Charitable Contributors list is the largest we have ever compiled. These companies gave back at least $100,000 to the local community, and now we are in a time when giving back and helping one another is more important than ever," said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. "These philanthropic companies prioritize the welfare of our communities, and we are excited to be able to honor them."

This year 107 companies qualified for the distinction. Honorees include companies from health care, technology, professional services, retail, and more. Leader Bank will be honored along with the other winners at the BBJ's 15th Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards, to be held virtually this year.

About Leader Bank

With assets of nearly $2 billion, Leader Bank, N.A. is a nationally chartered bank founded in 2002 with seven full-service branches in Arlington, Belmont, Boston, Burlington, and Cambridge. Leader Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking products including personal and business checking accounts, commercial and residential lending products, home equity lines of credit, deposit products with highly competitive rates and free online banking and bill payment services. Visit Leader Bank's website at www.leaderbank.com or any one of the Bank's convenient branch locations for more information. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #449250.

