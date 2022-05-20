Boston Business Journal names Locus Robotics to 2022 Fast 50 list for second year in a row.

BOSTON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics (www.locusrobotics.com), the industry leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced that it has been named to Boston Business Journal's 2022 Fast 50 list for the second year in a row.

Locus was officially ranked as the third ranked company at the event held in Boston on Thursday, May 19, clarifying the positions of honorees that were announced earlier this month. For the complete list of 2022 Fast 50 companies, visit the BBJ's website here.

"Locus Robotics is honored to again be recognized by the BBJ as one of the fastest growing companies in Massachusetts," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "As demand for warehouse robotics automation increases to meet exploding global ecommerce volumes, we are extremely proud of our entire global team who are committed to providing world-class products and services that deliver optimal results for our customers."

Locus's inclusion in the 2022 BBJ Fast 50 follows their being named to the Inc. 500 list and coincides with the company's 800M pick milestone.

The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Companies are analyzed and ranked by the Business Journal's research department.

"We are so happy to be able to celebrate this year's Fast 50 in person, bringing together the leaders, founders, and professionals working at the region's fastest-growing private companies," said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2018 and $1 million in 2021 to be considered.

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 45 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today.

