Boston Business Journal Names Perch, One of the Leading Amazon FBA Aggregators, a 2021 Best Places to Work Company

BOSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perch, a technology-driven commerce company that acquires and operates top Amazon FBA businesses at scale, today was named to the Boston Business Journal's (BBJ) 2021 Best Places to Work — the BBJ's exclusive ranking of the Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people.

The 80 companies honored in 2021 range in size and industry, with winners from the technology sector, retail industry, health care space, commercial real estate, and more.

"In the last year, Perch has grown tremendously," said Perch Founder and CEO Chris Bell. "We've acquired and currently operate over 30 Amazon FBA brands, and our team has more than doubled in size in just the last few months. We're incredibly proud to be named as one of Boston's Best Places to Work because it means that we're scaling responsibly — balancing rocket ship growth with intentional, people-centric culture building in the midst of a pandemic. Our company came of age in a virtual environment, and we have empowered our employees to take initiative and move collaboratively in this dynamic and exciting space."

Since its founding in late-2019, Perch has become a leading acquirer and operator of FBA businesses and a mecca of Boston-based and global talent. Key highlights include:

Rapid growth : Since January 2021 , Perch's headcount has increased by 130%

: Since , Perch's headcount has increased by 130% Dynamic work culture : According to an internal survey, 100% of employee respondents said that they felt extremely inspired, motivated, and valued in their role at Perch

: According to an internal survey, 100% of employee respondents said that they felt extremely inspired, motivated, and valued in their role at Perch Experienced and strategic leadership team: Perch draws from former leaders at Bain & Company, Wayfair, Harvard Business School , MIT Sloan School of Management , and several up-and-coming startups

The 165 businesses that met criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits.

Based on the results of those surveys, businesses were assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum. The top-rated companies are listed in five size categories — extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 999 employees), and extra-large (1,000 employees and up).

"In a year that has brought incredible challenges for everyone both personally and in business, it is a true testament to great organizations to be named a Best Place to Work," said BBJ's Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. "We congratulate all of our honorees and look forward to learning from them on how to create and sustain outstanding workplaces."

A Best Places to Work special publication is scheduled to be published in the June 18th Weekly Edition of the Business Journal, and the Business Journal's virtual celebration will be held on June 16th. More information on the event will be forthcoming.

About Perch

Perch is a technology-driven commerce company that acquires and operates Amazon FBA businesses at scale. Perch seeks high-quality products and brands that have a steady history of strong customer reviews, are consistently one of the top three products within their category, and have potential for expansion. Perch quickly evaluates opportunities, guaranteeing entrepreneurs a 48-hour response on their businesses' fit with its model and valuation range, providing a fast and risk-free way to understand their company's potential. For more information, please visit: www.PerchHQ.com

