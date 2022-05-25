Boston Business Journal Names Salary.com a 2022 Best Places to Work Company

Annual awards recognize companies that build outstanding work environments

BOSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named Salary.com to its 2022 Best Places to Work — the BBJ's exclusive ranking of the Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people.

The 80 companies honored in 2022 range in size and industry, with winners from the technology sector, retail industry, health care space, commercial real estate and more.

"Achieving high employee engagement is what elevates companies from good to great. Making the Boston Business Journal's list of Best Places to Work shows we're doing right by our amazing employees," said Salary.com CEO and co-founder Kent Plunkett. "Our people are our greatest assets. They have accelerated Salary.com's product innovation and business growth to new heights during very challenging times. We're proud to be included on this list of companies who care enough to get it right."

"We are so glad to be able to celebrate this year's Best Places to Work in person. These companies signify teamwork, retention, engagement, trust with co-workers and senior leaders. Together they create a dynamic, innovative place where people want to work and grow," said Carolyn Jones, Market President and Publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

The 181 businesses that met criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits.

Based on the results of those surveys, businesses were assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum. The top-rated companies are listed in five size categories — extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 499 employees) and extra-large (500 or more).

The Best Places to Work celebration will be held in-person on June 16th at the Boston Park Plaza from 5:30pm – 8:30pm. The special publication will appear in the June 17th weekly edition of the Boston Business Journal.

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 45 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today.

ABOUT SALARY.COM

Salary.com® is the leading provider of compensation market data, software, and analytics, bringing more of the trusted data and intuitive software organizations need to get pay right. The industry's fastest-growing compensation management company, Salary.com serves over 30,000 survey participant organizations, over 8,000 business-to-business software subscribers, and over 45 million employees globally. HR professionals rely on Salary.com's 360° view of their compensation practices so they can efficiently and accurately achieve internal pay equity and adapt to market changes. Salary.com's state-of-the-art CompAnalyst® accelerates compensation workflows, delivers real-time data, and powers accurate, equitable, and competitive compensation through one intuitive platform. For more information, please visit www.salary.com.

