Boston Carriers Inc. Announces Entering a Spot Voyage for the MV Nikiforos ("Nikiforos")

Boston Carriers Inc. (OTC: BSTN) ("Boston" or the "Company") announces that during February 2018, Nikiforos completed the previously announced contract of clinker from a Middle eastern port to east coast India. This voyage produced approximately 726,000 USD of operating revenues. The Company has then entered another spot voyage contract for transporting 35,000 of gypsum in between Middle eastern ports. The second voyage which is concluded today is contributing approximately 340,000 USD of operating revenues. Last the Company entered a contract for transporting 43,000 tons of Gypsum from a middle easter port to east coast India which will contribute approximately 710,000 USD or operating revenues.

Mr. Antonios Bertsos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Boston's short term employment strategy allows the Company to capture any potential upside that arise in the dry bulk market."

Mr. Antonios Bertsos, added, "We believe in the dry bulk sector and will attempt to continue to grow our fleet with additional dry bulk Handysize-Handymax vessels."

About Boston Carriers Inc.

Boston Carriers Inc. is an international shipping company providing ideal solutions for seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities through owned vessels. Read more about Boston Carriers Inc. - http://www.bostoncarriers.com.

