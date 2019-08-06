Boston Casts Its Votes for Things to do with Kids

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best things to do with kids in Boston? While there are many opinion-based responses to this question, Stacey Sao, the master researcher behind the Boston activities and events website, Boston Central, decided to get an unbiased, fact-based answer, conducting a comprehensive survey sent to thousands of families in the Greater Boston area.

This survey was in open ended question format. No lists or leads were given. We asked: "Tell us your favorite place(s) in Boston to visit with kids".

Boston casts its vote for favorite places to visit with kids.

As expected, there were around ten very popular ideas that came up over & over again. But there were also over 50 brilliantly interesting ideas that were submitted. We've catalogued these into a summary that lists the most popular things to do in Boston with kids, followed by groups of other ideas for anyone looking to find something unconventional or off-the-beaten path.

The Top Activities

The top 10 activities cited include the Boston Children's Museum, Boston Museum of Science, New England Aquarium, the Rose Kennedy Greenway (including the carousel & fountains), Castle Island, Swan Boats, Boston Common, Franklin Park Zoo, The Lawn on D, & Boston Public Garden.

Brilliant Off-the-Beaten-Path Ideas

Metropolitan Waterworks Museum

Boston Harbor Islands

Tougas Farm

American Heritage Museum

USS Constitution Museum

The Anchor

Discovery Museum & Discovery Woods

"Every single one of these venues is a favorite to many and each one has something special to offer. The best part is, you really don't have to spend a lot of money to have fun in Boston," said Ms. Sao. "Locals can access many of the higher-priced venues with discount passes from the library, which is a hidden gem in and of itself."

