BOSTON CELTICS AND EXPERIENCE ABU DHABI AGREEMENT EXTENDED THROUGH 2027-28 SEASON

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Celtics today announced the extension of their advertising agreement with Experience Abu Dhabi through the conclusion of the 2027–28 season. This renewal broadens Experience Abu Dhabi's presence across Celtics platforms and fan-engagement initiatives.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with Experience Abu Dhabi as we look to expand the global reach and engagement of both the Boston Celtics and Experience Abu Dhabi brands. Their commitment to creating special fan moments, both in Boston and internationally, aligns closely with our vision, and this renewed agreement will allow us to deliver even more impactful experiences over the coming years," said Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics Chief Partnership Officer.

Under the renewed agreement, Experience Abu Dhabi will continue as an Official International Marketing Partner of the Boston Celtics. The partnership includes extensive in-arena visibility during Celtics home games, with courtside signage, basket stanchion signage, center-hung scoreboard LED rings, and commercial spots, all of which will extend into the playoffs. Experience Abu Dhabi will also receive banner advertising on Celtics.com.

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with the Boston Celtics through to the 2027-28 season," said Steve Cox, Acting Strategic Marketing & Communication Sector Executive Director at DCT Abu Dhabi. "Abu Dhabi is a welcoming destination defined by culture, community and memorable experiences, and this agreement reflects that spirit. Sport continues to enrich Abu Dhabi's appeal as a destination, while allowing us to build meaningful and lasting connections with travelers worldwide."

A major highlight of the season will be Experience Abu Dhabi's role as the presenting sponsor of the Celtics' Bobblehead Series distributed at select games for the first 5,000 fans to enter, which honors past and present franchise icons. Jaylen Brown and Bob Cousy bobbleheads were given away on January 30 and February 11, respectively. The series also includes:

Mar. 16: Red Auerbach

Mar. 22: Paul Pierce

Apr. 7: Jayson Tatum

The company will also support a full-arena giveaway during a regular-season home game. Additional media visibility will be delivered through advertising placements with NBC Sports Boston.

Experience Abu Dhabi will serve as the presenting partner of a new in-arena feature promoting tourism to Abu Dhabi, which will include an interactive center-hung scoreboard element. To further support youth basketball, the Celtics will waive the enrollment fee for four children to attend a week of Jr. Celtics Academy Camp courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi.

As part of the partnership's fan engagement efforts, Experience Abu Dhabi and the Celtics will launch a sweepstakes this season, offering a grand prize of a round-trip experience for two to Abu Dhabi.

SOURCE Boston Celtics